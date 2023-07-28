'Barbie' Had a "Fart Opera" That Got Cut From the Final Edit

Barbie premiered one week ago today, and if you've had the chance to see the cinematic masterpiece, you know it is 113 minutes of perfection. But, as it turns out, there were a few more titillating minutes that got cut from the film.

In a new interview with IndieWire, Greta Gerwig and her editing partner Nick Houy revealed one scene that didn't quite make it into the final project. “We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig said before adding that there was actually a deleted scene in Barbie that contained a lot of flatulence. “We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.”

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Houy added that the gassy scene wasn't in the right spot in the movie, either, which ultimately led to cutting it. “It was in the wrong place, too,” he told the outlet. “We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.” Our money is on the Kens as the culprits (imagine a fart-off instead of a beach-off).

The duo shared that Barbie — which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — proved to be a difficult feat thanks to it's robust comedic content, which was a big switch up from their other projects, including Lady Bird and Little Women.

“We were just, like, ‘Let’s put it in front of people and see how they react.’ Everyone’s different and every screening’s different and we’ve definitely learned, over the years, that you really have to let things have their fair chance and then act accordingly," Houy said. "Once you know it’s dead, you have got to get it out of there.”

Fart scene or not, Gerwig still made history by making $162 million at the box office opening weekend, the highest of any female director in history. The film has amassed over $200 million, so far, according to Variety.