Find Out How First Lady Barbara Bush Is Celebrating Her 90th Birthday! 

Happy Birthday Barbara Bush! The former First Lady is celebrating the big 9-0 today!

Though her husband President George H.W. Bush jumped out of a plane on his 90th birthday, the First Lady is passing on that particular activity. Instead, she told TIME Magazine recently what she her plans are: "Not jumping out of an airplane. I am not an idiot. The whole family is coming, which will be fun."

The big day also won't be just about her: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is hosting a Celebration of Reading event in her honor featuring writers Sandra Brown, Jill Conner Brown and James McBride. According to Politico, a single invitation to the party in Kennebunkport, Maine is going for anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

And though Mrs. Bush is flying otherwise low-key these days, she may soon find herself in the spotlight. Her son Jeb Bush may make a run for the Oval Office soon. In the meantime, she's keeping busy. In addition to serving tirelessly for her foundation, she serves as a board member of AmeriCares. The mother of five children is also a grandmother to 17 grandkids including Lauren Bush Lauren and Jenna Bush Hagar. She is also great grandmother to four children and it will soon be five when Hagar has her second baby.

