Shoppers Say This $10 Cooling Moisturizer From a Popular K-Beauty Brand Gives Them “Glass Skin”

And it soothes my ultra-irritated complexion.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 15, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers say this k beauty cream gives them glass skin
Photo:

Getty Images

On the weekends, I dabble in messy DIY projects; most of which require a space much larger than the spare bedroom my boyfriend and I have split into a makeshift studio and office space. Last weekend’s creations — a sleek cement tray, and hoop earrings made with epoxy resin — proved particularly messy and, in light of my gloveless, barehanded approach, majorly skin-irritating, too. My hands broke out in an itchy, raised rash that spread like poison ivy to my face, leaving itchy, raised patches all over my complexion.

In my inflamed skin-state, my typical routine — microdermabrasion, acids, and the like — burned to an intolerable degree. Even vitamin C, which I typically use sans issue, stung so sharply, my eyes teared. Desperate for relief, I dug around my skincare stash (a perk of being a beauty writer), and eventually procured the Banila Co Water Barrier Cream from the back of my closet.

BANILA CO Dear Hydration Boosting Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

The Banila Co Dear Hydration Boosting Cream is a supremely quenching and cooling water-based gel moisturizer. Free from parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil, the formula nixes potential irritants and comedogenic ingredients, instead imparting suppleness to even the most sensitive skin. It does contain a light, albeit non-irritating scent, which makes the cream feel all the more fresh and fun to apply. Furthermore, the formula imparts a dewy, plump look, in turn lessening the appearance of dryness-induced fine lines on contact. 

Relief washed over me the moment the cooling formula touched my skin, and my face looked and felt significantly less inflamed in mere minutes. Thoroughly impressed — and grateful for the serendipitous find — I researched it shortly thereafter. To my surprise, it’s a mere $10 at Amazon, which, given the intense hydration, dewy glow, and impressive ingredients contained in the formula, is an absolute steal. In fact, the moisturizer performs on par with much pricier water creams I’ve tried.

The cream hails from an ultra-popular Korean skincare brand; so popular, in fact, that Banila Co’s cleansing balm sells at lightning speed — once every three seconds — in its country of origin. The moisturizer formula contains neem extract, which has been shown to have antiinflammatory properties, and glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture from the air into the skin.

I’m hardly alone in my love for the $10 find. According to one shopper, the Dear Hydration Water Cream delivers “perfect” and “flawless, glowing skin,” dubbing the results, “Korean-level glass skin.” Another shopper, who has used the product for a month, said their face is “hydrated and glossy,” noting that the formula “did not irritate” their “sensitive” Yet another reviewer said “everyone complimented” their “glowing” skin after they used the cream. Finally, one shopper said the Banila Co Dear Hydration Boosting Cream even made them look “10 years younger.” 

While I’m not sure I look like my 20-year-old self after using this $10 moisturizer, I can attest to its plumping prowess. I’ll certainly restock the moment I’ve finished my first jar — which, given how fervently I’m using it, should be somewhat soon. 

To try the moisturizer shoppers say delivers glass skin for just $10 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear
Related Articles
Shoppers Say These Comfy $26 Ballet Flats Are "Like Waking On A Cloud"
Amazon Shoppers Say These $26 Flats Are Comfortable Enough to Wear "Straight Out of the Box"
Best Moisturizers with SPF Tested
The 10 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Peter Thomas Roth Water Cream
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Swear This Cooling Moisturizer Plumps and Softens Skin
Martha Stewart's facialist go-to vitamin c serum is 30% off
Martha Stewart’s “Long-Time Favorite” Vitamin C Serum Is on Sale
True Botanical SuperSea Brooke Shield Exclusive
Brooke Shields Says This Serum Makes Her Skin So “Firm” and “Sculpted,” I Had to Try It for Myself
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
I Swear By This $13 Nail Polish That Replaces Salon Manis, and The On Set Pros Do, Too
A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set
Kosas DreamBeam Product Review
I Was a Skin Tint-Devotee Until I Tried the New Blurring Primer From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Tatcha Retinol Review
I Can’t Stop Staring at Myself During Zoom Meetings Because This Smoothing Serum Makes My Skin So Glowy
This Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated and Soft Skin â and It's Only $6 on Amazon
This $6 Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated, Baby Soft Skin
Iâm a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive Iâve Tried
I’m a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive I’ve Tried
Amazon Spring Top Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Spring Top Is “So Flattering” Thanks to This “Dressy” Detail
BB Cream for Redness
Our Favorite Redness-Reducing BB Cream Is “Perfect” for Mature Skin, According to 50-Year-Old Shoppers
Amazon's Top-Selling Pillow Sandals Are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Cool â and They're 50% Off
Nurses Say Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," and They're 50% Off
Farmhouse Fresh CPC - Shoppers in Their 50s Are Seeing "Less Wrinkles" Thanks to This Silky, Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now