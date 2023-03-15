I Tried Korea’s Best-Selling Cleansing Balm That Sells Every 3 Seconds, and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Three years ago at the start of the pandemic, I decided to give makeup a rest and instead focus on getting my skin in check. The first step was consuming hours upon hours of skincare content, and between all of the videos and articles, one thing became clear: My routine was missing the Korean-popularized double cleanse.

Double cleansing involves the use of two cleansers, as the name implies — one to lift off makeup and impurities and a second to ensure it all gets removed (not just get moved around). And in my research, Banila Co.’s Clean It Zero cleansing balm kept resurfacing, which makes sense given that one sells every three seconds, according to the brand.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Banila Co.’s balm-to-oil cleanser is actually the best-selling cleansing balm in Korea. The Clean It Zero is a solid, oil-based cleanser that can be massaged onto skin, removing sunscreen, makeup, dirt, and more. And when water is added, the solid cleanser turns into a creamy, silky oil that easily rinses off. This balm is formulated with antioxidant-rich vitamin E, as well as brightening vitamin C, so not only is it fully cleaning your skin, but it’s also nourishing it.

And while it might be Korea’s best-seller, with more than 8,500 perfect ratings, it’s also a favorite among shoppers at Amazon, where it also happens to be on sale. There, customers describe how it removes, “foundation, eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow and blush…very easily.” “I wear full makeup, and this cleanser leaves my skin clean and so soft,” wrote one who loves how the formula “turns to a mild, creamy cleanser when you add water.” Another shopper with mature skin described it as feeling “wonderful on [their] senior citizen skin…After cleansing, my skin feels soft and moisturized, not dry and tight,” they wrote.

This also happens to be a personal favorite of mine. After trying a number of cleansing balms, this is the one I consistently come back to. The price point makes it an easy buy — I often find myself trying to get more out of expensive cleansers that rarely work as a makeup remover — and this Banila Co. option leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturized. While it does effectively remove makeup, it also never leaves my skin feeling over-stripped, removing only impurities, not the essentials.

I’ll be restocking while it’s on sale at Amazon, and if you’re ready to introduce the double cleanse method to your skincare routine, you can grab the Korean-favorite cleansing balm for just $17.