Just Get the Bangs Already Celebrities can't stop getting bangs for fall. Getting bangs isn't always a cry for help in the midst of a breakup, crippling anxiety about the state of the world, or a midlife crisis. In fact, cutting off the front section of your hair can be transformative, whether you're solidifying your personal style or the mark that you're emerging from your flop era. The bottom line is that if you've been asking yourself whether to get bangs, just go for it — hey, a number of celebrities are doing it. Ahead of the official start of fall, various styles of bangs have been spotted on stars like Dua Lipa, who is making a case for side bangs, while Bella Hadid and Gabrielle Union have gone the low-maintenance route with face-framing curtain bangs. Whatever type of bangs you've been internally debating, these celebrities are right: Fall is actually the best time to finally take the plunge. Since the weather is cooler, you won't have to deal with the hair on your forehead making you sweat and breakout. Actually, bangs are like an extra fall layer that helps you stay warm. Since bangs of all styles and lengths are having a moment this season, we've rounded up the various ways celebrities are doing fringe for fall 2022. Keep reading to get inspiration for your next haircut. The 8 Top Haircuts for Fall 2022, According to Experts 01 of 08 Bella Hadid JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue Consider Bella Hadid's wispy curtain fringe the ideal style for first timers. These bangs require little commitment because they will continue to look great as they grow out. Plus, they can easily be pinned back when you're over them. 02 of 08 Sophie Thatcher Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images The Yellowjacket star channeled her inner early 2000s emo kid at the 2022 Emmy Awards with her espresso brown hair color paired with choppy layers and bangs. 03 of 08 Gabrielle Union Instagram @gabunion According to Gabrielle Union's Instagram caption, her long, swoopy curtain bangs are a signal of rebirth. And what better way to commemorate a positive milestone than with a new hairstyle? Like Hadid's fringe, this take on curtain bangs is also low-maintenance and versatile: The face-framing pieces will enhance your facials features whether your hair is down or pulled up. 04 of 08 Maya Hawke Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Maya Hawke is a fan of long curtain bangs, but she recently debuted a full fringe at the premiere of her Netflix film Do Revenge. Her smooth bob and bangs is now reminiscent of the iconic '70s style of Elvira Hancock from Scarface. 05 of 08 Dua Lipa Instagram @dualipa The long, swoopy side bangs of your youth are just one of many early 2000s trends that Gen Z has given a second wind. Here, Dua Lipa demonstrates how the look is done with her messy updo and cheek-grazing side bangs. 06 of 08 HoYeon Jung Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images How to make a fresh set of soft, textured bangs look even sweeter? Put a flower pin on it. When styling the Squid Game star's hair for this year's Emmy Awards, hairstylist Jenny Cho turned to Audrey Hepburn's timeless hairstyle for inspiration. She used Augustinus Bader Haircare products to give Jung's bob a soft, shiny finish. 07 of 08 Katie Holmes Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images While Audrey Hepburn's signature choppy baby bangs have become synonymous with sophisticated '60s beauty trends, Katie Holmes's short fringe is an example of how this style can be edgy, too. 08 of 08 Christina Ricci ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images. While Y2K has been dictating many of this seasons trends – including bangs – Christina Ricci's blunt bangs and bob is actually inspired by the '60s. Her hairstylist Mark Hampton created the sharp look for the 2022 Emmy Awards using Bumble and bumble products.