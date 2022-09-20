Just Get the Bangs Already

Getting bangs isn't always a cry for help in the midst of a breakup, crippling anxiety about the state of the world, or a midlife crisis. In fact, cutting off the front section of your hair can be transformative, whether you're solidifying your personal style or the mark that you're emerging from your flop era.

The bottom line is that if you've been asking yourself whether to get bangs, just go for it — hey, a number of celebrities are doing it. Ahead of the official start of fall, various styles of bangs have been spotted on stars like Dua Lipa, who is making a case for side bangs, while Bella Hadid and Gabrielle Union have gone the low-maintenance route with face-framing curtain bangs.

Whatever type of bangs you've been internally debating, these celebrities are right: Fall is actually the best time to finally take the plunge. Since the weather is cooler, you won't have to deal with the hair on your forehead making you sweat and breakout. Actually, bangs are like an extra fall layer that helps you stay warm.

Since bangs of all styles and lengths are having a moment this season, we've rounded up the various ways celebrities are doing fringe for fall 2022. Keep reading to get inspiration for your next haircut.