The Brand Behind the Genius Accessory Worn by Blake Lively and Martha Stewart Is Up to 75% Off Now

Eva Longoria is also a fan.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Phone Case Brand Frequently Worn By Martha Stewart and Blake Lively Is On Sale
Photo:

@bandolierstyle Instagram

I’ve been dubbed the “bag lady” by friends and family, because when you see me, you see my bag as well. I’ve worn everything from mini backpacks to the classic canvas tote to large purses that could double as duffle bags. I genuinely thought I had gone through all stages of bag carrying until I came across Martha Stewart’s “bag” of choice: a phone case that also doubles as a crossbody bag

“What are handbags? I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook,” Stewart shared with Vogue earlier this year.  And she isn’t the only one opting for the hybrid phone case over traditional crossbodies. Blake Lively and Eva Longoria are frequent wearers of the brand. They are often seen wearing the two-in-one phone case when running errands or being active because it’s perfect for going hands-free. 

Bandolier Emma Phone Case and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier EMMA Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier in Black/Gold

Bandolier

It feels as though all the celebs are hopping on the hands-free phone case trend, and I want in. And what better time to join the Bandolier club than during its 10-year anniversary sale? That’s right, the brand is currently offering up to 75 percent off its best-selling bags and accessories — no code needed. You can find dozens of deals on crossbodies that fit their Phone 6 through 14 Pro Max, as well as straps and wristlets, charms, holsters, and more. The number of products to choose from can be overwhelming, but I’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best deals worth shopping from the Bandolier sale, below. But act fast — the sale ends on August 21.

The 10 Best Bandolier Deals

Bandolier solves more than the problem of protecting your phone by creating attachments for your other must-haves, like AirPods. It’s a genius accessory for when you’re on the go, since you don’t have to stress about forgetting your phone (obviously) and other essentials. If you invest in something like the Billie Utility Style, the strap includes several compartments that can fit things like lip gloss, your keys, sunglasses, and more. Plus, the card holder on the back of Bandolier cases allows you to keep your ID and credit cards easily accessible. 

Everything is interchangeable, so you can mix and match cases and accessories to your style and even replace some of your worn-out handbag straps with their straps. I personally have my eye on the aforementioned Billie crossbody as well as the Gia Phone Case and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier Gia Phone Case and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier GIA Crossbody Bandolier in Black Cherry/Gold

Bandolier

Bandolier Billie Phone Case and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier BILLIE Utility Crossbody with Case in Tan/Gold

Bandolier

While the Billie style is super functional, the cherry on the Gia case is just too cute to pass up on, and it’s just practical thanks to the snap card holder and thin mental gold strap that would be perfect for special occasions.

If you are looking to downsize your handbag to a functional crossbody phone case like the stars, take advantage of Bandolier’s 10-year anniversary sale now through August 21.

Bandolier Hailey Holster and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier HAILEY Side Slot Leather Crossbody Bandolier in Red/Gold

Bandolier

Bandolier Avery AirPod Clip-On Pouch

Bandolier AVERY AirPod Clip-On Pouch in Black Floral/Gold

Bandolier

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Tory Burch Private Sale
Tory Burch’s Most Elusive Sale of the Year Just Dropped, and It Includes $349 Off an Ultra-Chic Bag
Carol's Daughter hair oil
The Strengthening Oil That Makes Shoppers’ Hair “Grow So Fast” Is Just $12 at Amazon
Bobbi Brown Root Cover Up Stick
Bobbi Brown Says She "Cannot Live Without" This $28 Gray Root Touch-Up Stick
Related Articles
Tory Burch Private Sale
Tory Burch’s Most Elusive Sale of the Year Just Dropped, and It Includes $349 Off an Ultra-Chic Bag
Pamela Anderson for Aritzia Babaton
Pamela Anderson Broke a Major Skincare Rule to Get Her Signature ‘90s Makeup
Rita Ora Ibiza Lime Green Dress
Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer
Roc Serum
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $21 Firming Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like
Carol's Daughter hair oil
The Strengthening Oil That Makes Shoppers’ Hair “Grow So Fast” Is Just $12 at Amazon
Yon-ka eye cream Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses
An Oral History of the 1999 U.S.A. vs. China Womenâs World Cup Final
Soccer Icons Brandi Chastain and Michelle Akers on the Match That Changed Everything
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Twinned With Meghan Markle in This Genius Fall Dress Trend
Ssense Designer Sale Roundup
Here’s How to Snag Designer Fashion From Bottega Veneta, Versace, Agolde, and More for Up to 80% Off
Day of Indulgence
Inside Hollywood's Exclusive Girls-Only Summer Soirée
Daisy Jones
Stevie Nicks Finally Gave 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Her Blessing
keke palmer usher boyfriend music video
Keke Palmer Knows Exactly What She's Doing in Usher's New Music Video for "Boyfriend"
Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek
Linda Evangelista Has Spent Holidays With Her Son's Stepmother, Salma Hayek
Dermstore Eye Patches Deal
The Firming Eye Patches Shoppers Use After "Not-So-Great Sleep" Are on Sale Until Tomorrow
Katie Holmes Wardrobe
Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look
The 17 Best iPhone Cases that Protect Your Device and Compliment Your Style Tout
The 17 Best iPhone Cases that Protect Your Device and Complement Your Style