The Brand Behind the Genius Accessory Worn by Blake Lively and Martha Stewart Is Up to 75% Off Now

I’ve been dubbed the “bag lady” by friends and family, because when you see me, you see my bag as well. I’ve worn everything from mini backpacks to the classic canvas tote to large purses that could double as duffle bags. I genuinely thought I had gone through all stages of bag carrying until I came across Martha Stewart’s “bag” of choice: a phone case that also doubles as a crossbody bag.

“What are handbags? I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook,” Stewart shared with Vogue earlier this year. And she isn’t the only one opting for the hybrid phone case over traditional crossbodies. Blake Lively and Eva Longoria are frequent wearers of the brand. They are often seen wearing the two-in-one phone case when running errands or being active because it’s perfect for going hands-free.

Bandolier Emma Phone Case and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier

It feels as though all the celebs are hopping on the hands-free phone case trend, and I want in. And what better time to join the Bandolier club than during its 10-year anniversary sale? That’s right, the brand is currently offering up to 75 percent off its best-selling bags and accessories — no code needed. You can find dozens of deals on crossbodies that fit their Phone 6 through 14 Pro Max, as well as straps and wristlets, charms, holsters, and more. The number of products to choose from can be overwhelming, but I’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best deals worth shopping from the Bandolier sale, below. But act fast — the sale ends on August 21.

The 10 Best Bandolier Deals

Bandolier solves more than the problem of protecting your phone by creating attachments for your other must-haves, like AirPods. It’s a genius accessory for when you’re on the go, since you don’t have to stress about forgetting your phone (obviously) and other essentials. If you invest in something like the Billie Utility Style, the strap includes several compartments that can fit things like lip gloss, your keys, sunglasses, and more. Plus, the card holder on the back of Bandolier cases allows you to keep your ID and credit cards easily accessible.

Everything is interchangeable, so you can mix and match cases and accessories to your style and even replace some of your worn-out handbag straps with their straps. I personally have my eye on the aforementioned Billie crossbody as well as the Gia Phone Case and Crossbody Strap.

Bandolier Gia Phone Case and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier

Bandolier Billie Phone Case and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier

While the Billie style is super functional, the cherry on the Gia case is just too cute to pass up on, and it’s just practical thanks to the snap card holder and thin mental gold strap that would be perfect for special occasions.

If you are looking to downsize your handbag to a functional crossbody phone case like the stars, take advantage of Bandolier’s 10-year anniversary sale now through August 21.

Bandolier Hailey Holster and Crossbody Strap

Bandolier

Bandolier Avery AirPod Clip-On Pouch