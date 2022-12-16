Banana Republic Is Having an Under-the-Radar Winter Sale, and Prices Start at Just $4

Over 1,000 items have been discounted.

Tamim Alnuweiri

Published on December 16, 2022 @ 10:00PM

Everything From Teddy Coats to Holiday Season-Ready Dresses Are Up to 60% Off at Banana Republic
I don’t shop at Banana Republic often enough. I used to think of it as a brand that made little but button-downs and office wear for people who worked in very corporate settings. It’s a disservice to myself, really, because when I recently went virtual window shopping, I ended up with dozens of things in my cart. 

Right now, over 1,000 products on the site are discounted by up to 60 percent, and prices start at $4.There are dozens of great products, including a snuggly teddy coat, slouchy knee-high boots, and a now 56 percent-off flannel shirts, but these are the 12 items that have stayed with me since perusing the extensive offerings. 

Cropped Teddy Coat

Croppsed Shearling Coat

Banana Republic

Shop now: $180 (Originally $300); bananarepublic.gap.com

Teddy coats are a timeless winter style. They reemerge and dominate seasonal trend cycles every single year thanks in part to renewed stamps of approval from Katie Holmes and Hilary Duff

Most of these coats, however, are trench-length, so Banana Republic’s cropped style is an uncommon variation of the trend. And, it’s hard to resist a 40 percent discount on a cozy, oversized topper this time of year. 

Brae Fair Isle Sweater

Brae Fair Isle Sweater

Banana Republic

Shop now: $90 (Originally $230); bananarepublic.gap.com

I have been obsessed with chunky, knit, patterned sweaters this season. It’s giving The Banshees of Inisherin; it’s giving The Lighthouse; it’s giving rainy, coastal, seaside town — and that is all I want right now. While I do not have access to a waterfront property in Maine, I do have access to a credit card that allows me to cosplay this quiet fantasy via sweaters like this one from Banana Republic

Besides all of the weird stuff I just said, a cashmere, Italian-milled, oversized sweater for $90 just can’t be beaten. 

Plume Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Top

Plume Off-Shoulder Sweater Top

Banana Republic

Shop now: $65 (Originally $120); bananarepublic.gap.com


This top manages to do two disparate things at the same time — cocoon you in cloud-like soft and warm wool, while also looking feminine, elegant, and chic. I have two visions for this sweater: layered on top of a thin and sheer lace turtleneck and the other with my chest shellacked in body glitter

Rivoli Relaxed Corduroy Pant

Rivoli Relaxed Corduroy Pant

Banana Republic

Shop now: $70–$90 (Originally $150); bananarepublic.gap.com 

I have not worn pants in 15 years, and I am mostly at peace with that decision, except for on occasion when I see a pair that make me wish I did — as is the case with the Rivoli Relaxed Corduroy Pant. It’s 40 to 53 percent off, depending on which color you pick. I personally would go with the golden brown for versatility, but the velvet pink is an unexpected and fun option for the winter, too. 

