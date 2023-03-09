Banana Republic Is Having a Major 40%-Off Sale on Spring Fashion Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $12

Spring is around the corner — and so are the days when my outfits don’t include five layers of thermals hidden under a giant coat. Though, my spring wardrobe will need a refresh, so I am keeping tabs on any pertinent pre-spring sales, such as the massive one that’s underway at Banana Republic.

All full-price items, with the exception of certain products like leather and suede goods, are currently 40 percent off. There are over 800 items in the women’s section alone — the least inexpensive being just $12 — so scanning through all the products will take you hours. I did the sifting for you and have come out on the other side with 12 spring must-haves from this bonkers sale.

Paola Utility Pant

Thanks to a long list of celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Michelle Obama, and Dua Lipa, cargo pants have officially made a comeback. The Paola Utility Pant is a great example of the new, chic iterations of a style of bottoms I once associated with hundreds of pockets and men on fishing boats; these make me think of Meryl Streep in Out of Africa. In this version, a belted waist gives way to a loose silhouette with some large pockets and optional cuffs.

Bliss Silk Midi Skirt

There’s a reason slip skirts have become so ubiquitous — they’re easy to throw on and instantly elevate any outfit. Whether paired with a faded band T-shirt or a blouse, the Bliss Silk Midi Skirt will look chic, stylish, and put together thanks to its slim, column fit and side slits. A good slip like this is made of pure silk, which is, of course, expensive. Banana Republic’s mega 40 percent off sale is the perfect time to invest in the wardrobe classic or add another one to your capsule wardrobe.

Laurel Corset Top

I thought corset tops were going to be a fleeting fad, but it has been at least a couple of years since they’ve returned and are still trendy. I have not tried out the style for myself because I can’t find any corsets that don’t make me look like I’m wearing a costume, but Banana Republic’s Laurel Corset Top is the one that’s going to change the tide. It has the style’s signature ribbing, high-cut waist, and close fit but without the excess detailing that can make it feel unwearable.

Selene Embroidered Midi Dress

Every year when spring weather first peeps its head, I am very quickly hit with a slew of social invites and obligations — all of which I want to attend after months of hibernation. Without fail, I quickly realize that I do not have enough event-ready outfits, such as this soft, layered, and romantic dress that is very spring with short sleeves and lace details, but in a color that’s still easy to wear.

