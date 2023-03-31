Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off

Shop best-selling styles starting at $20.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts â Up to 85% Off
Photo:

Banana Republic/ InStyle

As an avid online shopper, there are few things I love more than a secret sale. Not only do you get to be one of the few in-the-know, but it takes away the sense of urgency. Less competition means I can actually browse the sale and, when I’m done, secure my pick without it selling out before I can even add it to my cart. And Banana Republic just launched an exclusive sale you won’t want to miss.

Now through April 4, take an additional 20 percent off already-discounted styles during the retailer’s exclusive sale-on-sale. The brand, which has long been a staple for timeless apparel and workwear pieces, has a sale section filled with must-have spring items, from trending denim to darling dresses. To help you get a head start on the under-the-radar sale, we rounded up 10 pieces you’ll want to grab before they sell out, with prices starting at just $20.

If there’s one item you might want to act on quickly, it’s this pair of barrel-legged jeans, which is now 85 percent off. This style is wide throughout the leg — ballooning out — before tapering back in at the ankle which, according to Tan France, is a style hack that elongates legs, making it a must-have for those of us who fall on the shorter side. One shopper described the fit as, “tight in the waist, hips, and rear [and then] completely loose all the way down,” which they noted, “makes for an incredible silhouette.” Another deemed the pair a “great slouchy jean.”

THE BARREL JEAN

Banana Republic

Shop now: $20 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $130); bananarepublic.gap.com

Spring is the perfect time to transition into lightweight long-sleeve shirts and sweaters, so why not grab this rustic orange polo while it’s just $52. This stretchy but form-fitting top is made out of a sustainable and breathable fabric that customers describe as “very comfortable and soft.” “[My] new favorite sweater,” wrote one customer who loved the style so much they bought two, adding that it’s a “perfect length, very flattering, and [you] can wear [it] year round.”

CORDA SWEATER POLO

Banana Republic

Shop now: $52 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $95); bananarepublic.gap.com

Pair the brand’s Esme Dress with your cowboy boots of choice and you’ve got a simple, editor-approved spring look. This white mini dress features darling, vintage-inspired details, from the embroidery to the ruffles, and — thanks to the secret sale — is now nearly 70 percent off. Customers describe the style as “perfect for spring and summer,” with one even adding that it looks just as pretty “in real life” as it does on the site.

ESME EMBROIDERED MINI DRESS

Banana Republic

Shop now: $57 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $180); bananarepublic.gap.com

Metallics are beyond “in” this spring, with everyone from Beyoncé and Lizzoh to Kylie Jenner hopping on the trend. But if you’re looking to try it out without going full Tin Man, consider this now-$112 Italian leather bucket bag, which can add a touch of trending-bronze to any look. The Pietra bag features a long strap that allows it to be worn as a crossbody, as well as a casual drawstring closure.

PIETRA BUCKET BAG

Banana Republic

Shop now: $112 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $290); bananarepublic.gap.com

Stock up on transitional pieces and spring-essentials during Banana Republic’s secret sale. Use code BRAFF20 to take an additional 20 percent off already discounted pieces.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shopping Editor Franchise
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
This Waist-Snatching Bodysuit From a Best-Selling Amazon Brand Is So Good, Shoppers Go âBralessâ In It
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Bodysuit Launched a Flattering, V-Neck Style That's a #1 New Release
Related Articles
Amazon Shopping Editor Franchise
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend
Nordstrom Just Added 14,000+ Items to Their Spring Sale â and Iâm Shopping These 23 Deals
Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Olaplex Lash Growth Serum Launch
Olaplex Just Launched Its First-Ever Lash Growth Serum, and Users Saw “Visible” Results in 2 Weeks
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale
The Amazon Hair Dryer Shoppers Call a "Dyson Alternative" Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
The Hair Dryer Amazon Shoppers Call a "Dyson Alternative" Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Next Gen fashion trends on Amazon
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
Ulta Alterna Hair Repair Sale
Just Two Pumps of This Hydrating, $7 Hair Treatment Left Shoppers With “Less Breakage” and Smoother Strands
Take It from a Fashion Editor: This Is the Only 2-Piece Outfit Formula You Need for Spring
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
Emilia Clarke Clinique Mascara
Emilia Clarke Is a Self-Proclaimed “Mascara Girl,” and Her Favorite Buildable Formula Is Just $20 Now
Kitsch Scrunchie Sale
The Satin Scrunchies That Don't "Pull Out Hair" or "Leave a Bend" Are on Sale for $1 Apiece at Amazon
I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the TK Dior Products I'm Buying While They're on Rare Sale at Nordstrom
I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 4 Dior Products I'm Buying on Rare Sale at Nordstrom
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
IS Ulta 21 Days Microdermabrasion Tool Sale
Shoppers Traded in Facials for the “Astonishing Results” From This Microdermabrasion Tool — and It’s 50% Off
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28