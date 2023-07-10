Amazon Just Discounted Its Cutest (and Comfiest) Ballet Flats Before Prime Day — Starting at $19

Everyone from Kate Middleton to Katie Holmes has worn the trend.

By
Bianca Kratky
Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle.
Published on July 10, 2023 @ 06:00PM

Ballet Flats
Photo:

Getty Images

Let’s be real. Where fashion is concerned, nothing may ever rest in peace. If a trend has gone, it will surely come again, revived by a generation that missed out on the iconic styles or the faithful who have never forgotten about them in the first place. And while some are kind of expected (low-rise jeans, anyone?), others come as a bit of a surprise to us. But by now, we’ve seen Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, and even Kylie Jenner prancing around in the hottest shoe trend of 2023, so it’s safe to say: ballet flats are back, baby. 

Now, before any awkward suppressed memories of high-school years come to mind, I just want to say that the minimalist shoe is styled a little differently this time around. While it was once the shoe you slipped on out of convenience for its elegant-ish appearance and comfort, now it is the moment. Miu Miu made sure of that during its 2022 Fall/Winter runway show, when it paired buckled ballet flats with leg warmers and micro skirts, officially catapulting balletcore into the trends

But enough of ballet flat history 101 — you’re here because you heard great deals can be found on Amazon revolving around cute ballet shoes, and we’re here to provide just that. 

Best Amazon Prime Day Ballet Flats Deals

Dream Pairs Classic Ballet Flats

Amazon Prime Day DREAM PAIRS Women's Sole-fina Solid Plain Walking Classic Ballet Flats Shoes

Amazon

While we’re on the topic of revived trends, metallic shoes have also made quite a splash in the news recently. And if Kate Middleton, Anne Hatheway and Kelly Rippa all have crowned their feet in the glitzy style, we will respectfully follow in the path of those stylish queens. With this shoe from Dream Paris, you can feed two birds with one worm and check off both the ballet flat and metallic shoe trend. While it may not be the biggest discount, you’re kind of getting a two-in-one style deal here.  

Dr. Scholls Giorgie Slip-on Ballet Flats

Amazon Prime Day Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Giorgie Slip On Ballet Flat

Amazon

Finding a 50 percent discount is a gem, even on Prime Day, and we’re so happy it’s this ridiculously comfortable ballet flat from Dr. Scholls. They’re not just cute — you can actually spend the day walking around in these shoes, thanks to their arch support. Plus, more than 2,000 five-star reviewers have raved about the supreme comfort they provide. “These flats are sturdy while stylish and comfortable — what I would expect from Dr. Scholl's,” one shopper wrote. And thanks to the anti-odor technology in the cushioning, you can feel confident you’re not the source of that questionable smell in the office. 

Rekayla Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Amazon Prime Day Rekayla Mary Jane Flats Shoes Women Dressy Comfortable Round Toe Slip on Ballet Flat

Amazon

Mary Janes and ballet flats kind of go hand-in-hand, don’t you think? Ever since we saw Amal Clooney and Taylor Swift gracing the streets in their platform Mary Janes, we knew we had to get some for ourselves as well. But if you can’t choose between which of the two cute styles to go for this summer, take the stress off your mind and opt for this combo pair from Rekayla. The shoe is already wildly loved by over 1,500 shoppers, who are pleasantly surprised by its comfort and high quality, commenting that “they’re more cushioned than most ballet flats'' and that there is “no rubbing or discomfort whatsoever.” 

Not only are ballet flats back, but they’re definitely here to stay. Snag your favorite pair of discounted flats at Amazon before these deals disappear.

