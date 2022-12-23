What It's Like to Experience a Balinese Beauty Ritual

If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience, then the Balinese Ritual at Alila Seminyak spa and hotel in Bali is a perfect choice. I recently had the opportunity to travel to Bali to experience the treatment, and let's just say it was a journey like no other. From the moment I arrived, I was immersed in the culture, and the hospitality of the staff was truly remarkable.



An oceanfront paradise on Bali’s southwest coast, Alila Seminyak is a luxurious resort that takes sustainability, nature, and local culture to new heights. Situated mere steps from the Indian Ocean, its stunning aesthetics, delicious seafood restaurant, and commitment to preserving the natural, physical, and cultural elements of its environment, make a stay here truly an experience to remember.

Spa Alila, located inside Alila Seminyak, is a luxurious location for indulging in rest, pampering, and rejuvenation. They promote clean beauty by using all natural, pure ingredients to provide treatments that integrate Asian and Western therapeutic techniques — making it the perfect place to embark on a destination experience to enhance your well-being.

The peaceful atmosphere and sound of the waves lapping against the shore in the morning provided a tranquil and idyllic backdrop. But, the highlight of the stay was undoubtedly the Balinese Ritual. The indulgent treatment includes a blissful 60-minute Balinese massage, a traditional skin-softening lulur body polish, and a mini brightening facial.

When I stepped into the spa, I was handed a bright blue welcome drink. The sweet yet tangy flavor instantly intrigued me, so I asked for more information. I was told that I was drinking Blue Tea, a popular herbal infusion native to South Asia. It's made by brewing dried Asian pigeonwings flower, lemongrass, and ginger — all the ingredients of which are grown on the resort itself. Blue Tea is believed to have medicinal benefits and is popular in Bali. My cup of tea had a floating flower on top which added a magical touch to the whole experience.

As I sunk into the comfortable chair, the charming interiors, warm ambient lighting, and the sweet scent of essential oils began to soothe my senses. The therapist asked me to choose which oil I wanted to use for my massage : the signature oil, made with lemongrass, lavender, and ylang ylang; ideal for calming and soothing. The relaxing oil, made with mandarin, chamomile, and geranium; perfect for pure relaxation. And The purifying oil, made with grapefruit, juniper berry, and cedar leaf; perfect for detoxifying. I decided to go with the relaxing oil, the alluring scent seemed like it was my ticket to a place of complete relaxation — and it was.

I began my treatment with a soothing foot massage ritual. I dipped my feet into a bowl of warm fragrant water, delicately scented with a delightful blend of aromatherapy oils, lime, and signature bath salts made of lemongrass, lavender, and ylang ylang. This traditional Balinese ritual is believed to help soothe tired feet, relieve tension, and revitalize the body.

Next, the massage. As I laid down on the warm aromatherapy bed, I was already feeling at ease. The therapist began to apply soothing palm and thumb pressure techniques to my back, slowly working her way to other parts of my body. I could feel the knots of tension in my muscles melt away with every therapeutic stroke, and before I knew it, I had drifted off to sleep. I was only jolted awake when I was asked to turn over so the Boreh scrub could be applied.

I had heard a lot about Boreh scrubs so I was excited to finally give it a try. Boreh is an ancient Balinese remedy that has been handed down through generations. It offers a variety of medicinal and beauty benefits; from gently exfoliating and revitalizing skin cells, to shrinking the look of pores, improving circulation, relieving pain, and even reducing fevers. The main ingredient used to make the natural scrub is rice, but it also includes a mix of powerful spices like cinnamon, sandalwood powder, coriander powder, nutmeg, ginger, clove, and kaempferia galangal root.



The therapist carefully spread the creamy paste all over my body, focusing on every inch of skin. I lay there, surrounded by the medicinal fragrances of the mixture, as it slowly dried. After some time had passed, I was taken to the shower room where I washed away the treatment. As I rinsed off the scrub, I felt like I was unveiling a brand new layer of skin. I felt smooth, soft, silky — it was clear why this recipe has been treasured for centuries, the results were truly remarkable.

At this point, I could have left feeling content, with perfectly soft skin, but there was more. I returned to the room and was instructed to lay down for a quick facial. The facial was a refreshing and hydrating experience. The therapist began with a gentle aloe vera and cucumber cleanser, followed by a natural toner to rebalance the skin's pH. Then she applied a hibiscus, lemon, and volcanic clay mask to help tighten and soothe my pores, followed by a rice bran scrub to slough off dead skin cells and excess oil. Lastly, a nourishing tamarind and rosemary leaf moisturizer was applied, along with a serum, to help brighten, nourish, and hydrate skin.

After the luxurious treatment, I felt totally revitalized. My skin was glowing, and my muscles were relaxed to the point of pure bliss. To be honest, I was so satisfied by the experience that I could have gone through the entire process again. Spa Alila is the ultimate haven for those seeking a heavenly, rejuvenating retreat — all wrapped up into sustainable beauty practices.



