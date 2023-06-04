77-Year-Old Shoppers Love This “Smooth and Very Comfortable” Wireless Bra That’s on Sale for $12 at Amazon

Ever since Covid-19 began more than three years ago, I haven’t put on an underwire bra. For a while, bras were optional (at least in my book), and now that I’m going out and about again, I can only handle soft, lightly lined undergarments without pokey wires or intense padding. That’s why I’m constantly searching Amazon for new comfortable styles to try, and the Bali Smooth U Wireless Bra is the latest addition to my cart. The best part? It’s on sale for $12.

Available in 18 colors, the pullover bra is made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex and comes in sizes S through 3X. It has a subtle V-neck on the front and a U-shaped neckline on the back, along with smoothing sides to prevent your skin from bulging out and wide straps for extra comfort and support. Plus, it doesn’t have padding in the bust, so you don’t have to fiddle around with the cups throughout the day.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $22); amazon.com

The reviews for this bra are overwhelmingly positive among shoppers of all ages and sizes. A 79-year-old shopper, who has a size 40D bust and wears an XXL in the Bali style, said this bra hits the mark on all the criteria that “matter” to them, including “comfort, support, style, quality, and price.” Plus, a 77-year-old shopper called the bra “soft, smooth, and very comfortable,” noting that they have arthritis in their hands, so the bra’s pullover design makes it easy for them to get it on.

A third buyer, who was pregnant at the time of their review, said the bra is “super comfortable” to the point where they “keep forgetting” they’re even wearing it. Another shopper said they “love everything about this bra,” so they bought more colors for both themselves and their daughter. And a reviewer who ordered the bra in a size XL even said it’s “surprisingly supportive,” given its lack of padding and wires.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Whether you’re looking for a comfortable bra to wear around the house or you, like me, no longer believe in “real” undergarments, it’s worth giving the Bali Smooth U Wireless Bra a try. Just be sure to grab it while it’s on sale starting at $12 on Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $22); amazon.com

