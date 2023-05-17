Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This Sculpting Bodysuit That's 61% Off at Amazon

What was once a discreet little secret tucked beneath our stylish ensembles has now evolved into a bold statement in its own right. By no means is it necessary to layer your favorite dress over shapewear, but there's an undeniable boost of confidence when you achieve the silhouette you had pictured in your mind — however, the bump many face when hunting for the perfect compression undergarment is the hefty price tag. At times, the price of shapewear exceeds the cost of the clothing it's supposed to enhance. That's where we come in. We named the Bali Lace 'N Smooth Body Shaper one of the best pieces of shapewear for 2023 — and it’s on sale starting at just $24 right now at Amazon.

Bali's sculpting bodysuit targets and smooths the tummy, waist, and rear. It offers firm control where you need it most and comes in four flattering shades, including black, light pink, and white. The sheer all-over lace and lycra spandex gives this bodysuit its holding power and stretch, allowing it to move with you without feeling constrictive. Notably, it boasts a built-in underwire bra that comes in sizes 34B to 40DD, offering support and adjustable straps for a customized fit. Additionally, the hook-and-eye gusset adds convenience when removing. If you want to preserve its stretch and holding power for longer, the brand suggests hand washing and line drying.

Shop now: $24–$42 (Originally $60); amazon.com



InStyle testers praised the shapewear's effectiveness, noting that "it did even out skin enough to give an overall sleek look, sans bumps, and ripples." Testers also liked that the snap closure allowed for easy access, mentioning that it was "easy to slip in and out of" and that the lace portion added an elegant touch that most shapewear does not. Plus, while lace can sometimes be itchy or uncomfortable, another tester highlighted that the lace portion did not bother them and they felt "chic" when wearing it as a going-out top. Some users mentioned they found the fabric slightly constrictive around the thigh openings, affecting comfort. Overall, this body shaper strikes a balance between affordability, functionality, and style.

If you can't take our word for it, nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lacy shapewear a five-star rating thanks to how “sexy and comfortable” it is. One loyal shopper shared that they have been reordering the Bali Body Shaper for "20 years" and love that they don't have to "completely undress just to go to the bathroom." Another reviewer "replaced their traditional bras years ago" with the bodysuit, saying it's "very comfortable, even in Texas summer heat." Other reviewers agree that the shapewear is “more comfortable than a bra,” and many who usually find traditional bras uncomfortable say they can wear the shaper for “hours.” A final shopper bought the shapewear bodysuit for a wedding and said the bra had a "moderate hold" and that the lace was "soft" and "delicate" but not "flimsy."

Bali's Lace 'N Smooth Body Shaper is a super versatile, InStyle-and Amazon shopper-approved piece of shapewear that can be worn as your date night top or under your LBD. Grab it for as much as 61 percent off its price tag at Amazon while you can.

