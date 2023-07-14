74-Year-Old Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has “Great Support,” and It’s Still 63% Off After Prime Day

Say goodbye to boob sweat.

Published on July 14, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Bali Bra
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Now that we’re in the thick of summer, it’s never been more important to find clothing that’s both comfortable and sweat resistant — and if you ask me, that starts with wearing the right bra. According to an Amazon shopper, the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra is “breathable in the heat of summer,” and it’s still on sale for up to 63 percent off after Prime Day. 

The now-$17 bra is made from a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex that’s available in 16 colors and patterns. Its standout design features non-slip straps, a deep V-neckline, flexible cups, a supportive band under the bust, and a hook-and-eye closure on the back. Choose from sizes S through XXL, which correspond to bra sizes 32B through 46C. 

Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

With more than 16,000 five-star ratings, the wireless bra is a customer favorite, though mature shoppers are especially fans of the style. A shopper in their late 60s reports that this bra “doesn’t dig or pull” and they have no “fallout in the front,” while a 74-year-old said the bra has “great support” and doesn’t flatten them out “like pancakes.” Plus, a 65-year-old reviewer said the bra is “so comfortable” since they “don’t feel like they’re wearing [a bra], and there is a support.” And a 64-year-old confirmed the “band stays put” for a barely there fit. 

Plenty of other shoppers waxed poetic about the joy of wearing this bra in the summertime heat. One reviewer said it “wicks sweat away from your skin,” while another person said “the bra is super comfortable, even in the heat of a hot, 104-degree summer's day.” I don’t know about you, but that’s exactly what I need to survive the next few months.  

Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

Another benefit of this soft and stretchy bra is that it’s great for pregnancy, according to reviewers. A shopper who’s 27 weeks along said the bra is “so comfy, supportive, and actually kinda cute,” while a newly pregnant reviewer said “it’s so comfortable and breathable [that] you barely realize you’re wearing it.” Plus, another parent-to-be confirmed the bra’s “stretch and support is incredible and lasts for a few ‘growth spurts’ before [they] had to buy a size up.”  

Regardless of your age or life stage, the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra might just become your new holy grail. Just be sure to grab a style (or three) while it’s still on sale starting at $17 on Amazon. 

Amazon PD Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

