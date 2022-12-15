These Best-Selling Amazon Joggers Are Fleece-Lined for Snuggly Winter Warmth

They’re an under-$40 steal.

By Leah Groth
Published on December 15, 2022 @ 09:00PM

Amazon Fleece Joggers
Fact: The jogger you wore in the spring, summer, and fall months simply won’t cut it in the winter – unless you want to freeze. Most joggers are designed for warmer weather, made out of breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to ensure you won’t overheat while engaging in activities. Luckily, Amazon shoppers discovered the perfect cold weather jogger to keep you warm and dry, even when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, and they are made by one of our favorite affordable legging brands.  

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants Water Resistant Sweatpants

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Baleaf’s fleece-lined joggers are one of Amazon’s top hiking pants for a few reasons: Most reviewers describe them as “warm” and “comfortable” due to their ultra-soft fleece lining, but they’re also water-resistant, making them a great option for snow sports or exercising in the rain. The pants are also incredibly flattering thanks to a 3.5-inch-high waistband that offers excellent tummy control, while double side pockets add practicality and function.

The joggers are available in five colors (black, gray, blue, khaki, and ‘Niagara,’ a cool-toned grayish blue) and sizes XS to 3XL. But what makes them truly body-inclusive is that all size and colors are available in petite and standard lengths — an unusual option for athleisure.

“I want these in every color,” wrote one reviewer, who called them “an all-around five-star jogger.” “They check all my boxes…They are super warm (walked my dog in 20-degree weather and my legs were cozy) [and] high-waisted, so I am not always pulling them up.” Another shopper bought them for a trip to Iceland and was beyond pleased. “[They] kept me dry when walking around in some rain showers,” they wrote. “I would recommend these if needed for commutes or travel in rain showers.” A final customer describes the fit as “not too loose and not too tight.”

If joggers aren’t your thing, the brand also makes cozy, fleece-lined leggings, also wildly popular on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 17,000 reviews. Stock up on Baleaf’s fleece-lined joggers — a winter essential — while they’re just $34.

