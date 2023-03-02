I’m Ditching My Other Everyday Purses for This $52 Sling Bag That Comfortably Fits All My Essentials

There’s even room for a water bottle and snacks.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Baggu crescent bag review
Photo:

Baggu/ InStyle

One of the best parts about going on vacation, apart from the adventure itself, is getting to do some pre-trip shopping. I recently went to Morocco for a week, so I obviously used the trip as an excuse to add a few new pieces to my wardrobe. In addition to purchasing lightweight pants and easy-to-style button-downs, I was gifted the Baggu Nylon Crescent Bag, and I can’t stop using it — even after returning home. 

Available for $52 on Baggu’s site and Amazon, the sling bag is made from recycled, machine-washable nylon. It has an adjustable strap, so you can wear it either on your shoulder or across your body, plus a zipper closure up top and two zippered pockets inside. It’s big enough to hold the essentials — phone, keys, and wallet — along with a water bottle, hat, sunglasses case, and even snacks. I was able to securely zip my wallet and passport in the bag’s interior pockets, so I didn’t have to worry about them falling out. 

Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $52; baggu.com and amazon.com

The bag comes in eight colors and patterns, though some are currently sold out (don’t worry — if the color you want is unavailable, you can sign up to get a notification when it’s back in stock). I have the bag in taupe and have worn it with everything from loose pants and a T-shirt to a maxi dress. During my trip, I even spilled food on it a few times and was able to easily wipe it off with a napkin. Now that I’m back home, I plan on throwing it in the washing machine and continue using it every day. 

I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with the Baggu purse; Amazon shoppers are also raving about the bag’s style and versatility. One reviewer said it’s the “perfect size,” confirming it “fits basic items (phone, wallet, sunglasses, keys) and still has room for extra things (like [a] hat [and] gloves in the winter).” Another shopper loves that the bag “pairs perfectly with literally any outfit and that it's so spacious.” That same shopper also appreciates that you can “easily change it from shoulder bag to crossbody for convenience.” I couldn’t agree more. 

While I used to think Baggu only made reusable grocery bags, I’ve now been let into the brand’s magical world of durable and cute crossbodies. And I don’t know if I can (or want to) stop myself from buying more colors. Try out the Nylon Crescent Bag from Amazon or Baggu, below. 

Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Baggu

Shop now: $52; baggu.com

Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $52; amazon.com

Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Baggu

Shop now: $52; baggu.com

Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $52; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

55-Year-Old Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Eye Masks Reduce Crowâs Feet and Soothe Under Eyes â and Theyâre on Sale for $10
Tired Moms Say These Depuffing Under-Eye Masks Are a “Rescue Product” — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Related Articles
Bandolier Review
I Rarely Go Anywhere Without This Hands-Free Accessory Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Selena Gomez Also Own
Tory Burch Has the Most Impressive Bag Deals â and They're Up to 52% Off Now
10 Designer Bags a Fashion Editor Is Shopping From Tory Burch's Secret Sale for Up to 52% Off
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Best Tote Bags
The 12 Best Tote Bags For Serious Schleppers
Editor-Loved Amazon President's Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Presidents’ Day Deals Worth Shopping
11-best-shoulder-bags-youll-want-in-your-closet-asap-tout
The 11 Best Shoulder Bags You’ll Want In Your Closet ASAP
Three Work Bags that Will Make Commuting Easier, one bag on a model and two on a colorful background
The 12 Best Work Bags Will Make Commuting That Much Easier
best backpacks
The 11 Best Backpacks for Women of 2023 That Are Actually Chic
9 Best Weekender Bags of 2022
The 9 Best Weekender Bags For Your Next Getaway
Amazon fashion weekend deals
The 24 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $30 Levi’s Jeans to $39 Adidas Sneakers
Best Travel Bags
The 11 Best Travel Bags of 2022 Will Make Your Airport Days a Breeze
We Found The 11 Best Wallets for Women That Will Carry All of Your Cash, Cards, and Random Receipts in Style
We Found The 11 Best Wallets for Women That Will Carry Everything You Need
Everyday Straw Bag
The 12 Best Straw Bags to Take With You on Every Adventure
Dagne Dover Backpack
Every InStyle Editor Owns (And Loves) This Backpack — And It’d Be The Perfect Gift
Best Credit Card Holders
The 10 Best Credit Card Holders of 2023 That Will Convince You To Retire Your Wallet
instyle shoppers can score 15% off this jessica alba-approved handbag company
InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive Discount on Jessica Alba's "Fave" Accessible-Luxury Handbag Brand