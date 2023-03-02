I’m Ditching My Other Everyday Purses for This $52 Sling Bag That Comfortably Fits All My Essentials

One of the best parts about going on vacation, apart from the adventure itself, is getting to do some pre-trip shopping. I recently went to Morocco for a week, so I obviously used the trip as an excuse to add a few new pieces to my wardrobe. In addition to purchasing lightweight pants and easy-to-style button-downs, I was gifted the Baggu Nylon Crescent Bag, and I can’t stop using it — even after returning home.

Available for $52 on Baggu’s site and Amazon, the sling bag is made from recycled, machine-washable nylon. It has an adjustable strap, so you can wear it either on your shoulder or across your body, plus a zipper closure up top and two zippered pockets inside. It’s big enough to hold the essentials — phone, keys, and wallet — along with a water bottle, hat, sunglasses case, and even snacks. I was able to securely zip my wallet and passport in the bag’s interior pockets, so I didn’t have to worry about them falling out.

The bag comes in eight colors and patterns, though some are currently sold out (don’t worry — if the color you want is unavailable, you can sign up to get a notification when it’s back in stock). I have the bag in taupe and have worn it with everything from loose pants and a T-shirt to a maxi dress. During my trip, I even spilled food on it a few times and was able to easily wipe it off with a napkin. Now that I’m back home, I plan on throwing it in the washing machine and continue using it every day.

I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with the Baggu purse; Amazon shoppers are also raving about the bag’s style and versatility. One reviewer said it’s the “perfect size,” confirming it “fits basic items (phone, wallet, sunglasses, keys) and still has room for extra things (like [a] hat [and] gloves in the winter).” Another shopper loves that the bag “pairs perfectly with literally any outfit and that it's so spacious.” That same shopper also appreciates that you can “easily change it from shoulder bag to crossbody for convenience.” I couldn’t agree more.

While I used to think Baggu only made reusable grocery bags, I’ve now been let into the brand’s magical world of durable and cute crossbodies. And I don’t know if I can (or want to) stop myself from buying more colors. Try out the Nylon Crescent Bag from Amazon or Baggu, below.

