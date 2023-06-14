70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling, $21 Eye Gel Makes Their Skin Look “Years Younger” in Just 1 Week

It reduces dark circles and wrinkles.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm Treatment Products
Photo:

Amazon

For as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled with puffy dark circles. I’ve gone through countless brightening concealers and hydrating eye masks, but years later, I’ve finally cracked the code when it comes to looking wide-awake. Rather than just covering up my under-eyes, I start with an eye cream to actually brighten, tighten, and smooth my complexion. Since discovering how transformative a great eye treatment can be, I’m now in the market for the very best option, and I’ve officially found the latest addition to my shopping cart. The Baebody eye gel checks all my boxes, and it’s on sale for just $21 at Amazon right now. 

The customer-loved eye treatment has all the best qualities of an ultra hydrating cream, but in a lightweight gel formula. It cools your under-eyes to reduce puffiness, while simultaneously combating dark circles, wrinkles, and fine lines thanks to its lineup of all-star skincare ingredients. The gel is formulated with a powerful peptide complex to firm, tighten, and plump your complexion, vitamin E to deeply moisturize, and jojoba oil to soothe the delicate skin around the eyes. Gently apply it directly to the under-eyes after your go-to moisturizer for the ultimate pick-me-up both in the morning and before bed. 

Amazon Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm

Amazon

Shop now: $21 with coupon (Originally $35); amazon.com

As Amazon’s number one best-selling eye treatment balm, the Baebody pick is clearly a shopper favorite. A 70-year-old customer called it the “best skincare product [they] have ever used,” adding that after just one week, their “skin looks years younger,” and their “makeup goes on smooth as silk.” Plus, an 80-year old shopper added that they “do not look [their] age,” and they get compliments on their “youthful skin,” thanks to the gel. And, a 79-year-old called the product “exceptional,” saying that the “puffiness under [their] eyes does not seem as obvious” as before. 

Shoppers of all ages swear by the popular eye treatment. One 57-year-old reviewer said the gel “soothes [their] puffy eyes as effectively and gently as cucumber slices.” They went on to say their “deeper crow’s feet has softened” since using the product, too. And, a different person referred to the gel as a “miracle,” saying they “can finally stop wearing cover-up every day,” thanks to its brightening and smoothing results. 

Be sure to try the best-selling Baebody eye gel while it’s still on sale for just $21 at Amazon.

