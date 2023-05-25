Bad Bunny Wore a Sheer Bikini-Print Top

And yes, you have seen something similar on Kendall Jenner.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on May 25, 2023
Bad Bunny
 Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Things are heating up in the south of France — and it's not just the Cannes Film Festival that has all eyes on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Today, ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo, Bad Bunny arrived wearing a sheer, short-sleeved shirt with a graphic bikini print. It's doing nothing to quell rumors that he's dating Kendall Jenner — not that the internet needs much more convincing after the duo's courtside basketball date and coordinating outfits — because you've definitely seen Kenny wear a similar Jean-Paul Gaultier gown.

Bad Bunny

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Bunny wore his sheer shirt with gray pants and thick Gucci sunglasses ahead of the car race, which is sure to bring the celebs out to play post-Cannes. The Grand Prix officially kicks off on May 28 and there's no word yet on whether or not Kendall will make an appearance. While Bunny (full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) wore a graphic shirt printed with a swimsuit design, Jenner's gown featured a strapless silhouette and floor-grazing hem. It also featured similar polka-dot patterns and a body-contouring optical illusion effect.

"I always do things from the heart, with intention and with passion," Bunny told E! News about his penchant for fashion. "I'm focused on my music, my career, everything, so it's one of my goals to dedicate my time to fashion."

Kendall Jenner

BFA.com

Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the relationship could be a long-term commitment, not just a summer fling.

“He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well,” a source said, adding that their relationship is “getting more serious. They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values.” Jenner was previously dating Devin Booker and the same sources note that she's having a great time with Bad Bunny and she is “enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed.”

