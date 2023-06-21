Bad Bunny Finally Addressed Why He Won't Be Talking About Kendall Jenner

"Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 02:47PM
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty Images

Even though they've been spotted together numerous times and are basically Met Gala official, don't expect to hear much about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and simply Benito to fans) from the two people actually involved in the relationship. Jenner is notoriously private when it comes to her dating life and Bunny just opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that he won't be sharing much about his own relationship status, either.

The superstar explained that he doesn't have to address rumors, because in his mind, whatever he says will get misconstrued and that in the end, there's so much being written about him already that he doesn't want to add to the noise. In the end, he noted, all he can keep to himself is his personal life, so he's doing his best to protect it.

"I know something is going to come out," he said. "I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life."

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Sushi Park

MEGA/GC Images

"That's the only answer," he said when the reporter pressed him about his time with Kendall. "In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Bunny went on to say that everyone has cameras on them at all times thanks to their smartphones, which means that everyone can snap a photo whenever they want. That simple fact makes him feel uneasy about his personal life and he hopes that his fans and everyone else respect his choice to keep his private life private.

"Today, everyone's a paparazzi," he finished. "We're in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don't know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them."

In the end, he said that he understands that people will always want to know more about him, but he's still going to keep things to himself, even if that means not giving his die-hard fans what they're dying to know.

"I keep living," he added. "Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that. I'm always going to keep living my way."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner WSJ Cover
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Feel Like a Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez Shared a Shirtless Thirst Trap of Ben Affleck in Honor of Father's Day
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Sheer Bodysuit and Extreme Low-Rise Leather Pants
Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Birthday Parade
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Get an Invitation to This Year's Trooping the Colour
NEWS: Sheer Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Totally See-Through Brown Top Just Convinced Us to Ditch Our Bras This Summer
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
The Neckline of Jennifer Lopez's Two-Tone Gown Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Just Confessed That He's a Bravo Stan
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says It Took "Months" for Her to Connect With Her Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's White Latex Romper Is So Tight, It Looks Like It's Painted On Her Body
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Whiplash-Inducing What's In My Bag Video Included a Surprise Rolex
Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Asked Steven Spielberg to Be Her Dad When She Was 7
Kylie Jenner Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Summoned Summer in a Teeny-Tiny Bandeau Bra
FRWD Kendall Jenner Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner Just Took Sexy Swimwear To a Whole New Level in Her Underboob-Baring Bikini
Ciara in a black sheer outfit
Ciara’s Fashion Brand Is About More Than Clothes