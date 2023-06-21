Bad Bunny Finally Addressed Why He Won't Be Talking About Kendall Jenner

Even though they've been spotted together numerous times and are basically Met Gala official, don't expect to hear much about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and simply Benito to fans) from the two people actually involved in the relationship. Jenner is notoriously private when it comes to her dating life and Bunny just opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that he won't be sharing much about his own relationship status, either.

The superstar explained that he doesn't have to address rumors, because in his mind, whatever he says will get misconstrued and that in the end, there's so much being written about him already that he doesn't want to add to the noise. In the end, he noted, all he can keep to himself is his personal life, so he's doing his best to protect it.

"I know something is going to come out," he said. "I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life."

MEGA/GC Images

"That's the only answer," he said when the reporter pressed him about his time with Kendall. "In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."



Bunny went on to say that everyone has cameras on them at all times thanks to their smartphones, which means that everyone can snap a photo whenever they want. That simple fact makes him feel uneasy about his personal life and he hopes that his fans and everyone else respect his choice to keep his private life private.

"Today, everyone's a paparazzi," he finished. "We're in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don't know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them."

In the end, he said that he understands that people will always want to know more about him, but he's still going to keep things to himself, even if that means not giving his die-hard fans what they're dying to know.

"I keep living," he added. "Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that. I'm always going to keep living my way."

