This Treatment Is Like a Week-Long Boot Camp for Your Skin, and My Results Were Astounding

Babor’s Ampoules will get your skin in tip-top condition in no time.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 @ 12:00AM
This Treatment is like a Week Long Boot Camp for your Skin and the Results are Astounding
Photo:

Getty Images

Every so often, I feel like my skin needs a little zhuzh in one direction or the other — but not so much that I have to permanently change my skincare routine. Most times, this occurs when the seasons change and my skin is faced with a new set of temperature-related obstacles.

In the summer, I often go without moisturizer, but this catches up to me in the fall when the colder weather sucks the moisture straight out of my face. Because my skin is oily, I bring a light, gel-based moisturizer back into the mix, but my skin still feels like it needs a topical version of Gatorade. This is where Babor’s Ampoule Concentrates, and for me, the Hydra Plus specifically, come into play. 

I think of Babor’s Ampoule Concentrates as a week-long boot camp for my skin. Each kit comes with seven small glass ampoules, one for each day, and there are plenty of other options, too, each targeting a different skin issue. Some highlights include the Hydra Plus for moisture, Collagen Firming for restoring elasticity and plumpness, Perfect Glow for radiance and hyperpigmentation, and Multivitamin for a stronger and healthier skin barrier. 

BABOR Hydra Plus Ampoule Serum Concentrates Moisturizing Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Hydra Plus is an intensive moisturizing treatment formulated with a potent mix of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B. The texture of the formula is slightly more viscous than water, but my skin gulped it down just the same. I felt each individual drop of serum get absorbed by my skin, but to my surprise, there was nothing left on the surface — no film, no transfer, and my makeup even went on more smoothly.

After a week, the results were obviously more astounding. I felt like the baseline health of my skin had improved. Now when I apply moisturizer, I feel like it’s enriching the state of my skin rather than trying to play catch-up. 

After using the full Hydra Plus seven-day kit, my complexion was full and plump, the fatigue and dull skin were revitalized, and my complexion is healthy and glass-like. It even seems as though the rest of my skincare products were working better, too. 

Although it wasn’t an issue for me, I can imagine the glass ampoules being off-putting or intimidating to some — but using the attached opener seems foolproof and makes me feel like a chemist. 

If you want to whip (hydrate) your skin into shape, head to Amazon to try Babor’s Hydra Plus ampoules

Babor Ampoule Concentrate Perfect Glow

Shop now: $40; amazon.com


Babor Ampoule Concentrate Collagen Firming

Shop now: $50; amazon.com


Babor Ampoule Concentrate Multivitamin

Shop now: $35; amazon.com


Shop More Editor-Approved Skincare Products:

Related Articles
Amazon Beauty Haul: Filorga Serum
Shoppers Say That Just One Drop of This Serum Is Needed to Plump Skin and Reduce Laugh Lines
This Calming Serum has Been my Saving Grace
This Soothing Serum Calmed My Painfully Over-Exfoliated, Inflamed Skin Overnight
This Dark Circle-Reducing Eye Cream Is So Good, I Question If My Previous Go-To Products Worked At All
This Dark Circle-Reducing Eye Cream Is So Good, I Question If My Previous Go-To Products Worked At All
Buttah Vitamin C Serum
This Vitamin C Serum Formulated for Melanated Skin Tones Has Effectively Brightened My Complexion
Typology Lip Oil
This Minimalist, Affordable Skincare Brand Is the Epitome of French-Girl Chic
Editor-loved Amazon Beauty Haul Sale deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Products I’m Buying From the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Deals
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Anti-Aging Amazon Deals
My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now
Sunday Riley Vitamin C Moisturizer
This Vitamin C Moisturizer From an Oprah-Approved Brand Significantly Reduced My Dark Spots
Neutrogena Retinol Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say They Get Compliments “All the Time” Thanks to This $37 Serum and Cream Combo
Farmacy Filling Good
This Skin-Plumping Serum Diminishes My Forehead Wrinkles So Well, I’ve Bought It Three Times
thanks to an exclusive discount this dry-skin saving serum is just $12
This Serum Uses an Ingredient 10x More Moisturizing Than Hyaluronic Acid, and We Have an Exclusive Discount
This 2-in-1 Serum Cleanser is the Most Innovative Skincare Product I've Tried in Years
This Unreleased Cleanser-Serum Saved My Skin — and InStyle Readers Can Buy It Before Anyone Else
Dior Lip Oil Review
This TikTok-Viral Lip Oil Blurs Fine Lines and Makes My Lips Look Like Glass
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
best blazers
I've Finally Found a Skincare Routine That Gives Me a Plump, Breakout-Free Complexion