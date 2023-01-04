Ayo Edebiri Is Glad That Carmy and Sydney Didn’t Hook Up in 'The Bear'

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on January 4, 2023 @ 02:37PM
Amid a competitive year for television — Bridgerton, Euphoria, and White Lotus all releasing second seasons? Binge-watching heaven! — plenty of newcomers still managed to cut through the noise of our familiar favorites to create some good ol’ fashion TV gold. Among them, Hulu’s The Bear, which exploded onto the scene back in June, leaving us simultaneously thirsting, “Yes, chef!”-ing, and wondering if Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) would ever hook up all the while. Well, unfortunately for any Carmney fans out there, White and Edebiri just set the record straight on if the world’s favorite chefs would ever get together — and signs point to no.

When talking to Variety, the actors addressed viewers’ hopes that the pair’s working relationship would one day turn romantic. “I know there are people who are very invested in that, and I understand and I appreciate it, but it was not that for me,” Edebiri said with White agreeing: “No! It was never discussed by anybody.”

According to Chris Storer, the show’s creator, this decision was entirely intentional. “We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership,” he explained. “It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them.”

He continued, “From the beginning, it was like, we should just show people being really good at their jobs and pushing each other. Selfishly, I hadn’t seen a show without a romantic plot and was like, that could be kind of cool and interesting.”

