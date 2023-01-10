Ayo Edebiri Added Contrasting Opera Gloves to Her 2023 Golden Globes Gown

Love 'em or hate 'em, this formal staple isn't going anywhere.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 @ 08:56PM
Ayo Edebiri
Photo:

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri may not have been nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes, but she arrived looking like a winner. Her Rosie Assoulin gown not only proved that two-piece formalwear will be a major trend this awards season, she added a divisive red carpet staple: opera gloves. While many actresses match their gloves to their looks, Edebiri chose to wear a contrasting set in beige instead of coordinating with the soft blue shade of her gown. She finished her look with more than five carats of diamonds from Brilliant Earth, including the brand's Alessandra lab diamond earrings and Harvest diamond earrings.

Speaking to InStyle on the red carpet, she mentioned that fillming The Bear alongside Jeremy Allen White, who is nominated for his role, wasn't as nerve-wracking or stressful as the show made things feel. Instead, she insists, everyone was pretty chill.

"During the scenes itself, it’s like obviously, you know, you’re acting. But as soon as it was cut, it was so chill," she said. "It was one of the most positive, most pleasant filming experiences I’ve ever had. I think there was a lot of frantic energy. So, as soon as it would cut, we were all like crosswords, reading books. Very chill vibes on the set."

While there's no news on a release date for season 2 of The Bear just yet, the Hulu hit will be back for a sophmore season. While many fans wanted to see a romance between Edebiri and White, she mentioned that she was glad that the show kept things platonic.

“I don’t want to rain on anybody’s parade, but I don’t think so. I don’t think so. And Jeremy has said this, too," she told TV Line about a possible romance.

Related Articles
Golden Globes Hero
See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes
Golden Globes Best Beauty 2022
All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy’s 'The White Lotus' Character Is More Than Just a “Zen Mommy”
Cute Holiday Outfits Ideas From Fashion Stylists
14 Cute Holiday Outfit Ideas That Are Stylist-Approved
20 Gift Ideas for Someone Who Hates All Their Clothes
20 Gift Ideas For Someone Who Hates All Their Clothes
Touchscreen Gloves
The 10 Best Touch Screen Gloves of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Hoop Earrings
The 10 Best Hoop Earrings of 2023 You’ll Wear All Day, Every Day
The 8 Best Linen Dresses of 2022
The 8 Best Linen Dresses for an Effortlessly Chic Look
Chunky Gold Jewelry
You’ll Want To Layer These 12 Best Pieces of Chunky Gold Jewelry Daily in 2023
Future of Fashion: Opera Gloves Are Everywhere
Opera Gloves Are the Confusing But Cute Fashion Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere
Zoë Kravitz wearing a black skirt, green Telfar bag, and a blue tank top
20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts
15 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Actually Want to Wear
Alison Brie Dave Franco Little Hours Premiere
Alison Brie and Dave Franco's Complete Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Celebrities Are Changing Stylists and Overhauling Their Image
So Many Celebrities Swapped Stylists in 2021
Memorable White Shirt Moments
Iconic Fashion: 27 Memorable White Shirts Through the Decades