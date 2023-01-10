Ayo Edebiri Added Contrasting Opera Gloves to Her 2023 Golden Globes Gown

Ayo Edebiri may not have been nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes, but she arrived looking like a winner. Her Rosie Assoulin gown not only proved that two-piece formalwear will be a major trend this awards season, she added a divisive red carpet staple: opera gloves. While many actresses match their gloves to their looks, Edebiri chose to wear a contrasting set in beige instead of coordinating with the soft blue shade of her gown. She finished her look with more than five carats of diamonds from Brilliant Earth, including the brand's Alessandra lab diamond earrings and Harvest diamond earrings.

Speaking to InStyle on the red carpet, she mentioned that fillming The Bear alongside Jeremy Allen White, who is nominated for his role, wasn't as nerve-wracking or stressful as the show made things feel. Instead, she insists, everyone was pretty chill.

"During the scenes itself, it’s like obviously, you know, you’re acting. But as soon as it was cut, it was so chill," she said. "It was one of the most positive, most pleasant filming experiences I’ve ever had. I think there was a lot of frantic energy. So, as soon as it would cut, we were all like crosswords, reading books. Very chill vibes on the set."

While there's no news on a release date for season 2 of The Bear just yet, the Hulu hit will be back for a sophmore season. While many fans wanted to see a romance between Edebiri and White, she mentioned that she was glad that the show kept things platonic.



“I don’t want to rain on anybody’s parade, but I don’t think so. I don’t think so. And Jeremy has said this, too," she told TV Line about a possible romance.

