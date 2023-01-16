Celebrity Ayo Edebiri's Suit Jacket Featured a Dramatic, Floor-Length Train 'The Bear' star brought unconventional suiting to the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 16, 2023 @ 02:48PM Pin Share Tweet Email Ayo Edebiri in Thom Browne at 2023 Critics. Photo: Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, and while she didn't walk away with a win, her outfit definitely earned her some style points. Sporting a Thom Browne ensemble, the actress proved two things: traditional suiting is overrated, and unorthodox suiting is in. The comedian and actress posed ahead of the ceremony in a classy Thom Browne suit. She took a risk by wearing a burgundy velvet demi cup bodice over an organza shirtdress featuring a french cuff round collar paired with a silk faille bow tie. Ayo opted for a black wool twill-draped tailcoat with a dramatic train to complete her look, but what truly took the cake was sheer four-bar socks and patent tennis Thom John heels. Ayo Edebiri Added Contrasting Opera Gloves to Her 2023 Golden Globes Gown The lead actress in The Bear kept her glam effortless with a middle part and winged eyeliner. She dazzled in a few jewelry pieces by Oni, a contemporary jewelry brand: the Interstellar Charm, the Essential Ear Cuff, and the White Diamond Bar Stud. On Sunday, Edebiri posted on Instagram a series of photos from the award show captured by Emma Louise Swanson. She captioned, “@criticschoice x @thombrowne ✨🐻✨dream come TRUE.” Celebrities flooded her comments with supporting words. Meghann Fahy commented, “You’re JOKING RIGHT THIS IS A JOKE???? 😱😍” Followed by Whitney Peak, “no crumbs left,” and added, “Wow Wow WOW.” Gabrielle Union jumped in, saying, “Love.”