Ayo Edebiri's Suit Jacket Featured a Dramatic, Floor-Length Train



Ayo Edebiri ​​was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, and while she didn't walk away with a win, her outfit definitely earned her some style points. Sporting a Thom Browne ensemble, the actress proved two things: traditional suiting is overrated, and unorthodox suiting is in.

The comedian and actress posed ahead of the ceremony in a classy Thom Browne suit. She took a risk by wearing a burgundy velvet demi cup bodice over an organza shirtdress featuring a french cuff round collar paired with a silk faille bow tie. Ayo opted for a black wool twill-draped tailcoat with a dramatic train to complete her look, but what truly took the cake was sheer four-bar socks and patent tennis Thom John heels.

The lead actress in The Bear kept her glam effortless with a middle part and winged eyeliner. She dazzled in a few jewelry pieces by Oni, a contemporary jewelry brand: the Interstellar Charm, the Essential Ear Cuff, and the White Diamond Bar Stud. On Sunday, Edebiri posted on Instagram a series of photos from the award show captured by Emma Louise Swanson. She captioned, “@criticschoice x @thombrowne ✨🐻✨dream come TRUE.”

Celebrities flooded her comments with supporting words. Meghann Fahy commented, “You’re JOKING RIGHT THIS IS A JOKE???? 😱😍” Followed by Whitney Peak, “no crumbs left,” and added, “Wow Wow WOW.” Gabrielle Union jumped in, saying, “Love.”

