The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Music’s most exciting (and often most controversial) night is upon us, and we’re just as hyped for the broadcast as we are for the attendees’ behind-the-scenes social media posts.

With Katy Perry at the helm of tonight’s festivities, and performances from headliners like Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and, of course, the premiere of Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, viewers certainly have a riotous night in store.

First off, though, we’ll address the night’s activity through the most relatable means: the 'GRAM.

Here’s everything you need to see, through the eyes of your celebrity faves:

The gleaming hostess, Katy Perry

✨YOUR HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST✨@VMAS 📸@shearerphoto A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Miley Cyrus's Hip "Younger Now" Squad

Younger Now Gang! @vmas A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Kesha in Budweiser Sponsored Attire (We Approve)

vma dress ?????? A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Pre-Show Preppin' from Fifth Harmony

Can’t wait to take the stage at the #VMAs! See you tomorrow @MTV 💃 A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

A Glimpse at the Seating Chart

Sistasssss! @noahcyrus #bestnewartist A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

DNCE Is on the Scene

Almost showtime @mtv 😈😏 A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens Sparkles on Her Way to the Carpet

Vmas timeeee A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Rod Stewart and Joe Jonas Coordinate

Ready to rock with @joejonas and @DNCE tonight at the @vmas! 🎤 #VMA A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Prep for the Ceremony

Countdown to the VMA's @theellenshow is giving Pink the Vanguard award @generalpublic.art A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Yara Shahidi Gets Her Glam on in Gold

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Lena Dunham Fangirls Over BF Jack Antonoff

Boo at VMAs with a sandwich like the prince he is A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Billy Eichner Stands with Trans Military Members

So incredibly honored & proud to stand with our breathtakingly courageous, patriotic service members of @transmilitary at the #VMAs tonight. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Billy Eichner Hilarious Heckles Katy Perry

I got to ask @katyperry if she's just Lana Del Rey's "cool mom" and for that I am grateful. #VMAs #BillyontheStreet A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

LOOK WHAT THEY MADE ME DO!!! BILLY ON THE #VMAs!!! A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Pink's Mini Catches the Show

Little meatball watching his mama ❤️😍❤️ #vmas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Ellen and Ed Take a Moment to Hang

My friend Ed. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Asahd Khaled Logs Some Nap Time

Gotta get my nap in before the big show! Watch the #mtvvmas2017 daddy @djkhaled nominated for 4 awards!!! 👏🏼👍🏽🙏🏼😜🦁 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT