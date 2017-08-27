The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Music’s most exciting (and often most controversial) night is upon us, and we’re just as hyped for the broadcast as we are for the attendees’ behind-the-scenes social media posts.
With Katy Perry at the helm of tonight’s festivities, and performances from headliners like Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and, of course, the premiere of Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, viewers certainly have a riotous night in store.
First off, though, we’ll address the night’s activity through the most relatable means: the 'GRAM.
Here’s everything you need to see, through the eyes of your celebrity faves:
The gleaming hostess, Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus's Hip "Younger Now" Squad
Kesha in Budweiser Sponsored Attire (We Approve)
Pre-Show Preppin' from Fifth Harmony
A Glimpse at the Seating Chart
DNCE Is on the Scene
Vanessa Hudgens Sparkles on Her Way to the Carpet
Rod Stewart and Joe Jonas Coordinate
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Prep for the Ceremony
Yara Shahidi Gets Her Glam on in Gold
Lena Dunham Fangirls Over BF Jack Antonoff
Billy Eichner Stands with Trans Military Members
Billy Eichner Hilarious Heckles Katy Perry
Pink's Mini Catches the Show
Ellen and Ed Take a Moment to Hang
Asahd Khaled Logs Some Nap Time
Show Transcript
Coinage life, well spent presented by Geico. On September 14th 1984 Dan Aykroyd and Bette Midler hit the radio City musical stage to host the first ever MTV video musical award. Legendary jazz musician, Herbie Hancock, received five Moon Men that night, beating Michael Jackson who only won three. Created by the company, Manhattan Design, the silver moon man has gone home with thousands of artists over the years. Their well-known creation was based off of the 1981 Top of the hour animation on MTV. Madonna has taken home the most awards in VMA history with a whopping 20. The material girl better watch out because Beyonce is a close second with 16 moonmen. Peter Gabriel's 1987 innovative hit Sledgehammer is the most awarded music video with nine VMA's. Lady Gaga's 2010 Bad Romance is in second place with seven awards. In VMA history, there have only been three times where the award show wasn't held in New York City or Los Angeles. Miami hosted the event in 2004 and 2005. While Las Vegas stole the ceremony in 2007. Before the big night begins, the red carpet is known for celebrities debuting iconic fashions. No star has had more head turning moments than Lady Gaga. In 2010, the singer dawned a dress and shoes made out of raw beef. According to the dresses designer Franc Fernandez, she wore a total of 50 pounds of meat. Needless to say, her fashion choice was very rare. [MUSIC] COINAGE, Life well spent. Presented by GEICO