The Most Memorable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Beauty Looks Through the Years 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Erin Lukas
Nov 19, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Beachy, windswept waves, smoky eyes, and glowing skin is the beauty look that's become synonymous with the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But, not every iconic model that's walked the VS runway has rocked the Angels' signature waves and radiant skin.

In fact along with the Angels' roster, the hair and makeup looks have dramatically changed since VS put on its first show in 1995. Here, we've traced the history of the Victoria's Secret fashion show beauty looks. Keep scrolling to see how the Angels have changed throughout the years.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 22 Getty

1995

A chin-length bob with long bangs and frosted pink lipstick was a peak '90s beauty look at the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. 

Advertisement
2 of 22 Getty

1996 

Chunky highlights and nude lips were out in full force on the second VS runway. 

3 of 22 Getty

1997 

Not even the Angels could escape the decade's insanely popular "The Rachel" haircut. 

Advertisement
4 of 22 Getty

1998

Headpieces made their first appearance on legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell at the 1998 show. 

Advertisement
5 of 22 Images Press/Getty Images

1999

In the late '90s, a flat iron was everyone's best friend. Tyra Bangs demonstrates the sleek and straight look that was popular at the end of the decade, but with blunt bangs. 

Advertisement
6 of 22 Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Getty Images

2000

Gisele Bundchen debuted what's now the Angels' signature golden glow on the 2000 runway. 

Advertisement
7 of 22 Getty

2001

In the early 'aughts a flyaway-free finish was at the top of everyone's hair goals. Case in point: Adriana Lima's straight, side-parted strands.  

Advertisement
8 of 22 Getty

2002

After straight hair came flipped ends. The early 2000s trend made it onto the Victoria's Secret runway, too. 

Advertisement
9 of 22 Getty

2003

Bombshell waves like Karolina Kurkova's platinum blonde curls made their runway debut at the 2003 show. 

Advertisement
10 of 22 Getty

2005 

In 2005, the wind machine was out in full force. 

Advertisement
11 of 22 Getty

2006 

Jessica Stam's soft smoky eye is a makeup look we still wear today. 

Advertisement
12 of 22 Getty

2007

This windswept waves and pewter smoky eye is the VS Angel beauty recipe we've come to know—and love. 

Advertisement
13 of 22 Getty

2008

Miranda Kerr's allover glow inspired us to invest in a good self-tanner. 

Advertisement
14 of 22 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

2009

Another year, another set of *perfect* waves as seen on Angel Candice Swanepoel. 

Advertisement
15 of 22 Arun Nevader/Getty

2010

Liu Wen switched things up with a warm, shimmery terracotta smoky eye in 2010. 

Advertisement
16 of 22 Randy Brooke/Getty

2011

In 2011 Joan Smalls wore a more subtle eye and makeup look with the Angels' signature beachy waves. 

Advertisement
17 of 22 Randy Brooke/Getty

2012

Model Lily Donaldson was the epitome of Victoria's Secret Angel glam in 2012, and her crystal crown didn't hurt either. 

Advertisement
18 of 22 CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

2013

Karlie Kloss's wavy lob and side bangs provided an intermission from all of the long, loose waves. 

Advertisement
19 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

2014

We'd be all smiles too if we were able to make our waves and smoky eyes look this good, too Sara Sampaio. 

Advertisement
20 of 22 rune hellestad/Getty Images

2014

Proof that Angels can work shorter hair too: Jourdan Dunn's chic bob on the 2014 runway. 

Advertisement
21 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2015

Gigi Hadid brought a bit of California sunshine to the runway for her VS Show debut in 2015. 

Advertisement
22 of 22 Francois G. Durand/Getty

2016

Following in her sister's footsteps, Bella Hadid made her VS runway debut in 2016 with windblown waves and sharp cat eye eyeliner. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!