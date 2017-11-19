The Most Memorable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Beauty Looks Through the Years 

Beachy, windswept waves, smoky eyes, and glowing skin is the beauty look that's become synonymous with the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But, not every iconic model that's walked the VS runway has rocked the Angels' signature waves and radiant skin.

In fact along with the Angels' roster, the hair and makeup looks have dramatically changed since VS put on its first show in 1995. Here, we've traced the history of the Victoria's Secret fashion show beauty looks. Keep scrolling to see how the Angels have changed throughout the years.

