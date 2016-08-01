See Victoria Justice Prepare for Her Teen Choice Awards Hosting Duties in This Behind-the-Scenes Diary

The fashion on the 2016 Teen Choice Awards red carpet surely did not disappoint. And while stars like Jessica Alba, Sarah Hyland, and Lea Michele dazzled in colorful and eye-catching ensembles for the occasion, the evening’s co-host Victoria Justice repeatedly dropped jaws with not one, but five outfit changes throughout the night.

The 23-year-old actress and upcoming Rocky Horror Picture Show star successfully riled up the crowd with the help of co-host and WWE champ John Cena. Together, they hilariously welcomed presenters on stage and even managed to spoof presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But how, exactly, did Justice manage to prepare for such a major night?

She offered InStyle an exclusive look into what she did in the hours before show time to look the part and feel ultra confident, too. From posing with friends like Keke Palmer to rehearsing time and time again, Justice definitely had one unforgettable night.

Scroll through the images below for the full scoop on the beauty’s day.