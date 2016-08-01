See Victoria Justice Prepare for Her Teen Choice Awards Hosting Duties in This Behind-the-Scenes Diary

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Aug 01, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

The fashion on the 2016 Teen Choice Awards red carpet surely did not disappoint. And while stars like Jessica AlbaSarah Hyland, and Lea Michele dazzled in colorful and eye-catching ensembles for the occasion, the evening’s co-host  Victoria Justice repeatedly dropped jaws with not one, but five outfit changes throughout the night.

The 23-year-old actress and upcoming Rocky Horror Picture Show star successfully riled up the crowd with the help of co-host and WWE champ John Cena. Together, they hilariously welcomed presenters on stage and even managed to spoof presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But how, exactly, did Justice manage to prepare for such a major night?

She offered InStyle an exclusive look into what she did in the hours before show time to look the part and feel ultra confident, too. From posing with friends like Keke Palmer to rehearsing time and time again, Justice definitely had one unforgettable night.

Scroll through the images below for the full scoop on the beauty’s day.

1 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

WIGGING OUT 

"I just arrived at Teen Choice Awards and went right into my Trump wig fitting," Justice said of this hilarious shot. 

2 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

GLAM TIME 

"Time is tight, so tag-teaming for hair and makeup," she said. 

3 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

THE PERFECT CO-HOSTS

"John and I just before we head out to the blue carpet for photos," Justice said of the co-hosting duo, who proved to have great chemistry and kept the crowd pumped up throughout the night.

4 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

INSTA-FUN 

Who wouldn't do it for the 'gram? "Having fun in the Instagram photo booth," she said. 

5 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

REHEARSAL TIME 

"Going over the TCA script with Vincent," Justice said of this shot.

6 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

ALMOST SHOW TIME 

"Posing with TCA signature surf board award just before I make my show entrance," she said.

7 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

BLAST OFF 

"About to get lifted onto the surfboard with my neon friends," Justice said of this colorful shot.

8 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

A GRAND ENTRANCE 

"Mission accomplished! On the surfboard, making our way to the stage," Justice added. Now that takes a ton of courage.

9 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

PRESIDENTIAL STYLE 

"John Cena and I dressed as Hillary [Clinton] and [Donald] Trump for a TCA segment," Justice said. The two had their costumes—and wigs—down pat for the spoof.

10 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

BEST DRESSED 

"I loved this Diane Von Furstenberg dress and thigh-high boots," she said. 

11 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

BACKSTAGE BUDDIES 

"I ran into the amazing Keke Palmer," she said. "We go way back!"

12 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

THE STARS CONTINUE TO ARRIVE

"Jason Derulo dropped by to say 'hi,'" Justice said. 

13 of 13 Courtesy of Victoria Justice

That's a Wrap!

"That’s a wrap for the 2016 Teen Choice Awards!" she said. "I had a blast and now I’m off to grab some dinner."

