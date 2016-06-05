Inside the 2016 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic with Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Nicky Hilton, and More

Summer Saturdays are for popping bottles and enjoying the outdoors—and year after year, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic delivers both.

Stars including Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Michael B. Jordan, and Elizabeth Olsen (in Burberry) were among those who turned out for the polo match in New Jersey’s Liberty State Park yesterday, where the bubbly never stopped flowing and the sun never stopped shining. And despite above-average temperatures, the event’s VIP guests managed to stay cool, calm, and collected all day long.

One of the first stars to arrive was Coco Rocha, who hit the red carpet in a black Co+Co jumpsuit with a white cape-style jacket. Although the look may have seemed a bit covered up for such a warm and summery day, Rocha wasn’t fazed by the heat—and for good reason. “Models shoot wearing fur in summer and swimsuits in winter,” she told InStyle. “So I’m good.”

Michael Stewart/WireImage

For Nicky Hilton, incorporating the day’s theme into her outfit was a major key. “I thought this was really polo-esque,” the pregnant star told InStyle of her Philosophy dress. Although Hilton—who was looking forward to “hanging out with friends and watching the match”—couldn’t indulge in the day’s drinking festivities, that didn’t keep her from reminiscing about past times with the day’s celebrated beverage. As for the craziest place she’s ever popped a bottle? “A swimming pool,” said Hilton.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Meanwhile, Andrew Rannells revealed that his most intense moment with bubbly occurred while he was on-the-go. “Years and years ago, I was in the back of a cab with a friend of mine,” the J. Crew-wearing Girls star told InStyle before hitting the field to sing the national anthem. “I think it was her birthday, and I was like, ‘Let’s get started!’ Turns out, that it's actually illegal to drink and have an open container in the back of a car. So I learned my lesson.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Riley Keough told InStyle a similar story about her most memorable time popping bottles—and it turns out, she documented the incident on social media. “There’s actually a video of it on Instagram,” the Louis Vuitton-clad star of The Girlfriend Experience. “I was in France with my friend last year. She was 20 and could drink there, but she had never opened a bottle of champagne before. She popped it and was super excited, but then she put it in her mouth and didn’t realize that it explodes—it was really cute.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Keough (and her pal) may now be experienced bottle-poppers, but the actress admitted that she’s not quite as well-versed when it comes to the art of polo. “I’ve never been to a polo match, so this is my first time ever,” Keough said of attending the event. “I actually don’t know how polo works!” Rules aside, the star was ready to see what all the fuss was about, saying, “I like trying and experiencing new things.”

While Keough may be in the beginning stages of her relationship with polo, Tyson Beckford revealed that he has a longtime relationship with the day’s drink of choice. “Champagne is a funny thing,” the model and actor told reporters. “You’ve got to know what you’re doing. You start with champagne, you end with champagne—nothing in between.” Drinking strategies aside, Beckford does have one champagne shower-filled memory that stands out most: “On the beach in Ibiza—it was a giant bottle,” he said.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

The star, who wore a custom-made purple Alexander Nash suit, also revealed why he selected his colorful look for the occasion. “I usually have a vision of the color of my suit,” Beckford told InStyle. “I just go by the colors of flowers or something, and then I just choose from there. I was going to wear off-white, but then I decided to go with purple because everyone’s going to be in white!” And despite the warm weather, Beckford was straight-up chilling. “I’m fine,” he said of wearing his outfit in the heat. “This is actually really light.”