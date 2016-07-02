The Top 6 Essence Festival Instagrams Thus Far

This year's Essence Festival kicked off yesteday, and it was a hot and hopping event right out the gate. While stars like Oprah Winfrey and Mariah Carey aren't scheduled to appear until today or tomorrow, there were plenty of familiar faces at the New Orleans-based event.

Here are the top six Instagram posts from #EssenceFest so far:

1. Janelle Monáe

First up is singer Janelle Monáe, who's branching out into acting. She was at the festival yesterday discussing her upcoming film, Hidden Figures, and she looked stunning in a black-and-white patterned jumpsuit and black hat.

Hidden Figures promo!! #EssenceFest A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Jul 1, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT

2. Amber Riley

Also killing it when it came to style was 30-year-old actress and singer Amber Riley, who starred on Glee for many seasons and won her season of Dancing with the Stars. Riley co-hosted last night's 365 Black Awards, and she looked amazing in a pink-and-blue patterned dress with strappy black sandals.

My cohost and I @lancegross! #essencefest #365blackawards #myfeetwerehurting A photo posted by Amber Riley (@msamberpriley) on Jul 1, 2016 at 9:31pm PDT

3. Tamera Mowry

Actress Tamera Mowry was also at the festival—she posed for pictures with Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai while wearing a hot pink dress, gold hoop earrings, and a stack of purple Mardi Gras–style necklaces.

My chicka's Naw'lins style. Enjoying ourselves at #essencefest A photo posted by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on Jul 1, 2016 at 8:38am PDT

4. Braxton Sisters

The Braxton sisters, who you may know from the reality show Braxton Family Values, attended the 365 Awards to support their big sis Toni Braxton. Toni, who sings "Unbreak My Heart," was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, and her sisters couldn't be happier for her.

#365blackawards Honoring @tonibraxton w/ @itowandabraxton @evelynbraxton @therealtracibraxton A photo posted by Trina Braxton (@trinabraxton1) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:00pm PDT

Now... Back to the glory of GOD🙌🏽 #sisters❤️ A photo posted by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 1, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

5. Monica Brown

Singer and actress Monica Brown, more commonly know just as Monica, was at the Essence Festival's Color Full Lives booth, where she posed for pictures with fans. She wore a white shirtdress with black stripes with her hair styled super straight around her face.

I so love these two... @itsthekarma & @christella_mimi ... Beautiful young ladies inside and out!! And they both give the best hugs.. Lol❤️ A photo posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Jul 1, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

6. Jordin Sparks

Rounding off our top six is26-year-old American Idol singer Jordin Sparks, who attended the 365 Black Awards to support friend Amber Riley. She looked amazing in a form-fitting black dress that featured mesh strips around her waist and thighs, and she slicked back her hair for a simple, chic aesthetic. Sparks finished off her look with a pair of heeled sneakers, writing in the caption, "I had heels but then thought, 'why?' Lol."

Supporting @msamberpriley earlier today while she hosted the #365BlackAwards here at @essencefest! I had heels but then thought, 'why?' Lol 💛 A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jul 1, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

We'll be keeping our eyes on Instagram to see what other Essence Fest attendees post throughout today's festivities.