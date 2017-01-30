See Our Top 5 Best Dressed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017

F. Sadou/AdMedia
Eric Wilson
Jan 29, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

So it didn’t take long to see the news on Sunday night’s red carpet at the SAG Awards was going to be all about color, but who would have guessed the big winner would be hot pink? Or that Nicole Kidman, nominated for a movie called Lion, would show up wearing twinned beaded parrots? Or that there would be so many fashion moments that would make your jaws literally drop, and not necessarily in a good way?

Among the first stars out of the gate were Sophia Bush in bubble-gum Marchesa and Anna Chlumsky in magenta Elizabeth Kennedy – I’m pretty sure there were more flares of Barbie-meets-Marilyn dresses during a strange showing of brilliantly, sometimes garishly, bright dresses. It goes to show that in times of crisis and uncertainty, fashion tends to go in some unpredictable directions. That is to say, I’m right there with you wondering what was going through the minds of Kidman in her green Gucci gown, Thandie Newton in that odd vision of a demented amusement park from Schiaparelli, or Taraji P. Henson in a pretty perverted (though how can you not love it?) see-through dress from Reem Acra.

VIDEO: 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

 

Well, it’s fair to say that this will not be a SAG Awards that will go down in history for its tastefulness, but still, it did have some fashion highlights. And the more I look at some of the most daring OMG dresses, the more I’m impressed by the willingness to go there. Are you? OK, OK, I’m not going to sugarcoat this – it’s all borderline crazy – but here, I’m going to pick just a few of my favorites anyway:

 

1 of 5 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Alexander McQueen

This is an unexpectedly revealing dress, but the combination of lily pads and lingerie somehow works in favor of provocation.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Blunt in Roberto Cavalli

The embroidery imparts a quasi-Indian effect, and the fit is as precise as a tattoo.

3 of 5 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gwendoline Christie in Vivienne Westwood Couture

It takes a lot of courage and stamina to wear a jumpsuit to an awards ceremony, and more so when you add glitter. As Christie, who appears in Westwood’s spring advertising campaign, said of her consultation with the designer: “I said SAG Awards, and she said sequin jumpsuit.”

Advertisement
4 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

You have to be impressed by her commitment to making a fashion statement with substance by wearing pants throughout the awards season, but she also makes it look so good that it’s also just downright fun.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown in Giorgio Armani

Twelve years old, and so much talent, it’s no wonder that designers are knocking down her door. She has already landed a Calvin Klein campaign, and now this ruby red dress has eclipsed the competition, yet Brown shrugs it off like an old pro: “Giorgio Armani sketched it for me,” she said on the red carpet. “And I’m like, that’s totally fine.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!