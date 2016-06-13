The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2016 Tony Awards

leslieodomjr/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 13, 2016

The Tony Awards are arguably one of the biggest nights in theater, and the 2016 show won't soon be forgotten. The awards kicked off on a heavy note with host James Corden dedicating the event to victims of the Orlando massacre, which took place less than 24 hours beforehand. 

Despite the admittedly somber atmosphere, the winners, nominees, presenters, and attendees alike made the most of the show. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who took home the award for best original score for Hamilton, broke into an emotional sonnet during his acceptance speech, declaring "Love is love is love is love is love, and love cannot be killed or swept aside. Fill the world with music, love, and pride." Speaking of Hamilton, the show swept the Tonys, winning 11 awards total including the coveted best musical. 

And, being an award show, the stars took to Instagram in droves, sharing highlights from the night and congratulating the winners. Leslie Odom, Jr., who took home the award for best actor in a lead role for his par in Hamilton, shared a backstage snap of the cast before their performance (top). But he wasn't the only one 'gramming—keep reading to see all the best Instagrams from the night. 

Leslie Odom, Jr.

 

Sara Bareilles

Casual day. #Tonys

A photo posted by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on

Lucy Liu

Laura Benanti

I've captioned this, "HOW HOT IS MY HUSBAND???" *swoon*

A photo posted by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on

Okieriete Onaodowan

Daveed Diggs

Snapped this before the madness began. #tonys

A photo posted by Daveed Diggs (@daveeddiggs) on

Danielle Brooks

Today's the day!! @thetonyawards Tune into CBS tonight.

A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Busy Phillips

We're in the room where it happens! #hamiltonys ALSO, how beautiful and talented is my best friend?????

A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Joan Smalls

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Spoiler alert! Congrats Thomas Kail! @lucyliu & I were so honored to give you a Tony!

A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Katie Holmes

Jessica Alba

Lupita Nyong'o

@TheTONYAwards @sahlovestravels

A video posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Jennifer Hudson

Allison Williams

Eva Longoria

