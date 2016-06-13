The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2016 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards are arguably one of the biggest nights in theater, and the 2016 show won't soon be forgotten. The awards kicked off on a heavy note with host James Corden dedicating the event to victims of the Orlando massacre, which took place less than 24 hours beforehand.

Despite the admittedly somber atmosphere, the winners, nominees, presenters, and attendees alike made the most of the show. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who took home the award for best original score for Hamilton, broke into an emotional sonnet during his acceptance speech, declaring "Love is love is love is love is love, and love cannot be killed or swept aside. Fill the world with music, love, and pride." Speaking of Hamilton, the show swept the Tonys, winning 11 awards total including the coveted best musical.

And, being an award show, the stars took to Instagram in droves, sharing highlights from the night and congratulating the winners. Leslie Odom, Jr., who took home the award for best actor in a lead role for his par in Hamilton, shared a backstage snap of the cast before their performance (top). But he wasn't the only one 'gramming—keep reading to see all the best Instagrams from the night.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Florida. Thinking of you. Praying for you. Follow today's events over on @entertainmentweekly if you have any space to hold it today. I've taken over the account. Love love love. A photo posted by Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) on Jun 12, 2016 at 9:33am PDT

Sara Bareilles

Casual day. #Tonys A photo posted by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Jun 10, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

Lucy Liu

Huge thanks to the exceptionally talented designers who dressed me for the Tony Awards.! ❤️ @zuhairmuradofficial @charlotte_olympia @tyleralexandraofficial @lorraineschwartz @_leeharris_ A photo posted by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on Jun 12, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Laura Benanti

I've captioned this, "HOW HOT IS MY HUSBAND???" *swoon* A photo posted by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Jun 13, 2016 at 5:48am PDT

Okieriete Onaodowan

Daveed Diggs

Snapped this before the madness began. #tonys A photo posted by Daveed Diggs (@daveeddiggs) on Jun 12, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

Danielle Brooks

Today's the day!! @thetonyawards Tune into CBS tonight. A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jun 12, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Busy Phillips

We're in the room where it happens! #hamiltonys ALSO, how beautiful and talented is my best friend????? A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jun 12, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

Joan Smalls

Boricuas on Broadway. So proud of the cast of #Hamilton + its creator #LinManuelMiranda...you deserve ALL of the success! #🏆 #TonyAwards A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jun 12, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Spoiler alert! Congrats Thomas Kail! @lucyliu & I were so honored to give you a Tony! A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jun 12, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

Katie Holmes

Congratulations to the wonderful and incredibly talented Tony award winner Jayne Houdyshell!!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 12, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

Jessica Alba

We had the honor to see this incredible artist and his creative genius #linmiranda congrats on @thetonyawards -there are few people in this world that move people the way that you do🙏🏽. Thank you for using your creativity to enlighten us all #Hamilton 🇺🇸 #loveisloveisloveisloveisloveislove A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jun 12, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

Lupita Nyong'o

@TheTONYAwards @sahlovestravels A video posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jun 12, 2016 at 10:52pm PDT

Jennifer Hudson

Congrats to the tony award winning color purple cast !!! I was felt every single person in this cast was hand picked by God ! Look what God has done ! I love yal so much! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jun 12, 2016 at 11:22pm PDT

Allison Williams

And my favorite moment of the night (courtesy of Lin Manuel-Miranda) reflecting on what happened in Orlando: love is love is love is love is love 💜💜💜 A video posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Jun 13, 2016 at 5:46am PDT

Eva Longoria