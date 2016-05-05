This Is How the Tony Awards Nominees Reacted to the News on Social Media

Lupita Nyong'o may be an Academy Award-winning actress, but this week she received a nomination that hasn't been bestowed upon her before—a Tony Award. And clearly, Nyong'o is jazzed. The star took to social media to share an Instagram of herself holding the playbill for Eclipsed (above), along with the caption, "#pinned. Tanks! @thetonyawards 2016 #nominee!!!!! @eclipsedbway."

But the Eclipsed star isn't the only one excited about their nomination. Countless Broadway actors and actresses took to social media to show their appreciation to the Tony Awards and their fans for the nominations. The Hamilton stars, who raked in a total of 16 awards (leading many to dub this year's event the #Hamiltonys), all took to their individual feeds to share their thanks for the honor. Keep reading to see these, plus more ways stars reacted to the Tony Award nominations on Instagram and Twitter.

Lupita Nyong'o:

#pinned. Tanks! @thetonyawards 2016 #nominee!!!!! @eclipsedbway A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on May 4, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

Gloria Estefan:

Another big congratulations to our entire @onyourfeetbway family for the 5 nominations in the @theastaireawards including Outstanding Choreographer in a show #SergioTrujillo 👏👏👏👏👏💃💃💃💃💃💃 http://www.theastaireawards.org/#!2016-nominees/ahfgr A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on May 3, 2016 at 3:27am PDT

Oprah Winfrey:

Congratulations to entire cast @BwayColorPurple ! Tony nomination for Best Musical Revival.👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jQCoQVvkID — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 3, 2016

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Congrats to EVERYONE this season. You got your show up. You get to do what you love. You're in the play. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 3, 2016

Steve Martin:

Wow! Bright Star get Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Orchestration. What a show they'll have tonight. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 3, 2016

James Corden:

Congratulations to everyone nominated for #TonyAwards today! See you on June 12th! pic.twitter.com/JbozrgB40I — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 3, 2016

Lupita Nyong'o:

Megan Hilty:

This is insane!!! And SO exciting!!!Thank you #TonyAwards for all the #NoisesOff love!!! And congratulations to all the nominees! — Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) May 3, 2016

Phillipa Soo:

CONGRATULATIONS to my friends and colleagues. So grateful to be a part of this theatrical community. @TheTonyAwards @HamiltonMusical — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) May 3, 2016

Renee Elise Goldberry:

Watched the Tony noms with my baby girl this morning! I am so grateful for her and for all of God's perfect blessings! I am so humbled by this nomination. And I am high on all this love... A photo posted by Renee Elise Goldsberry (@reneeelisegoldsberry) on May 3, 2016 at 6:37am PDT

Daveed Diggs:

Soooo my brother and @RafaelCasal broke into my apartment this morning... Ha! pic.twitter.com/f5U0jwfR2l — Daveed Diggs (@DaveedDiggs) May 3, 2016

David Korins: