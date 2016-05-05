This Is How the Tony Awards Nominees Reacted to the News on Social Media

May 05, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Lupita Nyong'o may be an Academy Award-winning actress, but this week she received a nomination that hasn't been bestowed upon her before—a Tony Award. And clearly, Nyong'o is jazzed. The star took to social media to share an Instagram of herself holding the playbill for Eclipsed (above), along with the caption, "#pinned. Tanks! @thetonyawards 2016 #nominee!!!!! @eclipsedbway."

But the Eclipsed star isn't the only one excited about their nomination. Countless Broadway actors and actresses took to social media to show their appreciation to the Tony Awards and their fans for the nominations. The Hamilton stars, who raked in a total of 16 awards (leading many to dub this year's event the #Hamiltonys), all took to their individual feeds to share their thanks for the honor. Keep reading to see these, plus more ways stars reacted to the Tony Award nominations on Instagram and Twitter. 

RELATED: See All the 2016 Tony Award Nominees

Lupita Nyong'o: 

#pinned. Tanks! @thetonyawards 2016 #nominee!!!!! @eclipsedbway

A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Gloria Estefan:

Oprah Winfrey: 

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Steve Martin: 

James Corden:

Lupita Nyong'o:

Megan Hilty:

Phillipa Soo:

Renee Elise Goldberry:

Daveed Diggs: 

David Korins: 

