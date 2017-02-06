Gisele and Tom Brady's Emotional Family Moments from Super Bowl LI

Whether you were rooting for the Patriots or the Falcons (or Lady Gaga), the story of Super Bowl LI isn't one you'll soon forget. Led by Tom Brady, the Patriots made history when they came back from a record-breaking deficit in overtime to win on Sunday. Honestly, our heads are still spinning.

Like many, Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen was beyond excited the moment her husband clinched his fifth Super Bowl with the Pats, but the family celebration didn't end there. The couple's two children—Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4—were also in attendance for their dad's extraordinary victory, and hurried onto the confetti-strewn field with Bündchen to be with him when he accepted his team's trophy. With Vivian in his arms, Brady, 39, was understandably overcome with emotion as fans and teammates surrounded him, but he never once took his eyes off his biggest fans: his family.

VIDEO: Gisele and Tom Brady’s Sweet Family Super Bowl Moments

Scroll down to see our favorite cute moments from the Brady-family celebration: