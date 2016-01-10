11 Timeless Hairstyles from the Golden Globes

Alexis Bennett
Jan 09, 2016 @ 8:30 pm

There's nothing worse than getting an awful haircut, except for having it photographed on the red carpet and have it look dated just a year later. And though we love a good trend as much as the next hair-loving gal, sometimes, it's those evergreen styles that are the real winners.

From Gabrielle Union's faux bob to Grace Kelly's classic chignon, we've rounded up the best looks that have managed to pass the test of time (and with flying colors we might add). Scroll down to see the enduring styles from Golden Globes awards shows throughout the years. 

1 of 11 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Julia Roberts 1990

Roberts flipped her voluminous curls to the front early in the '90s, and today Lorde demonstrates that the beautiful look will always be a staple.

2 of 11 Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Grace Kelly

There's nothing more sophisticated than a classic chignon. Kelly's pretty 'do will always withstand the test of time.

3 of 11 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gabrielle Union 2005

Union's pinned curls will never get old. To this day, even newcomers love rocking demure faux bobs.

4 of 11 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Jessica Alba 2001

A side-swept updo like Alba's has been timeless since stars like Audrey Hepburn turned to it for an instant dash of elegance.

5 of 11 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Anne Hathaway 2003

Perfectly undone waves will always be in style. Even in 2003 Hathaway knew the look would be a hit. 

6 of 11 Jim Smeal/WireImage

Demi Moore 1997

Moore famously shaved her head for her G.I. Jane role—but her longer pixie will forever be a favorite.

7 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kerry Washington 2013

A blunt cut with wispy fringe will never go out of style, and Washington's sleek look is proof that the look remains a classic.

8 of 11 SGranitz/WireImage

Christina Applegate 1999

Did Applegate have a magical crystal ball that could see into the future? The Vacation actress nailed the lob way before the breakout trend took over Hollywood.

9 of 11 Ron Galella/WireImage

Anne Lockhart 1979

In the late '70s, the actress from the original Battlestar Galactica series rocked a bouncy blowout that any girl would covet today.

10 of 11 Jim Smeal/WireImage

Kirstie Alley

There's nothing that gives long tresses movement like layers. Alley demonstrated the enduring style in 1991.

11 of 11 Betty Galella/WireImage

Suzanne Somers 1980

Round bangs are an everlasting cut that will always make a statement. Suzanne Somers let her bouncy hairdo frame her face way back in the early '80s.

