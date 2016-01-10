11 Timeless Hairstyles from the Golden Globes

There's nothing worse than getting an awful haircut, except for having it photographed on the red carpet and have it look dated just a year later. And though we love a good trend as much as the next hair-loving gal, sometimes, it's those evergreen styles that are the real winners.

From Gabrielle Union's faux bob to Grace Kelly's classic chignon, we've rounded up the best looks that have managed to pass the test of time (and with flying colors we might add). Scroll down to see the enduring styles from Golden Globes awards shows throughout the years.