You Can Now Get a Taylor Swift Concert on Amazon Prime

Image zoom Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

Put your Amazon Prime Day list aside (really, for just a moment) and get amped for the company's kick-off party: a Taylor Swift concert that Prime members can live stream for free. The event kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10.

The two-hour special — hosted by actress and comedian Jane Lynch — will also feature performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G.

OK, so how do you watch, right? All you have to do is head over to Amazon's Prime Day Concert 2019 page and log in to your account. If you don't have a subscription, then you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and tune in to the concert festivities. You can watch the concert on any mobile device, as well as most smart televisions and streaming devices, like the Roku Streaming Stick or Amazon Fire Cube.

This is the second year in a row that Amazon has hosted a Prime Day Concert — last year, Ariana Grande headlined the concert with guest performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara.

Of course, the concert is just the kick off to Prime Day, which includes what Amazon is calling "a two-day parade of epic deals" that begins Monday, July 15 and last through Tuesday, July 16. The company has already listed early deals that include discounts on a variety of products (robotic vacuum, anyone?).

As if you needed more of a reason to be excited about Amazon's biggest sale of the year.