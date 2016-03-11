7 Things We Can't Wait to See at SXSW 2016

Bill Heinsohn/Getty Images
Christina Shanahan
Mar 11, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

We're packing our bags and heading south this weekend for Austin's mega popular music, film, and interactive festival, South by Southwest. InStyle will be coming at you live from the city's buzziest music venues, film premieres, and tech launches.

First up? Keynote speaker President Barack Obama kicks off the festivities this afternoon in a conversation with The Texas Tribune about our very connected lives (First Lady Michelle Obama arrives next Wednesday to speak about her Let Girls Learn initiative). Scroll down to see the moments and events to follow that we're we're counting down to, and follow InStyle on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat for exclusive access to the latest news from the fest.

1 of 7 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

InStyle’s Exclusive Chat with Kerry Washington

InStyle Editorial Director Ariel Foxman will interview Kerry Washington about the power of social stardom and how she’s used her own social media channels to promote her career and her role on Scandal, plus support social good.

2 of 7 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A+E Networks

Performances by Sia, The Strokes, and More

One of the hottest spots to hear music will be Samsung’s 3-day Galaxy Live Fest featuring live performances by Sia, The Strokes, Elle King, The Arcs, and 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne.

3 of 7 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Game of Thrones Cast

HBO is bringing the Game of Thrones action to Austin with SXSWesteros, a fan experience that lets viewers take part in some of the series’ signature scenes (sword handling, anyone?).

4 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Midnight Special

Dunst plays an ex-member of a religious cult racing to get her young son to a secret, safe location in this sci-fi film written and directed by Jeff Nichols. Our hearts are racing already.

5 of 7 Virginia Sherwood/USA Network

Mr. Robot, Everywhere

Stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater will speak on a Future of Entertainment panel and hit the party circuit, while USA opens up a re-creation of the show’s infamous hacker den and unveils a one-of-a-kind 100-foot Ferris wheel (yup, that’s right).

6 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal in Demolition

Ready for a good cry? Gyllenhaal’s much-talked-about drama Demolition will screen at SXSW this weekend. He plays a grieving husband trying to rebuild his life after losing his wife in a car accident.

7 of 7 Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

The Virtual Reality Explosion

VR is the biggest tech trends expected to dominate SXSW this year—there will be several days of programming dedicated just to this, complete with demos of the latest consumer headsets from companies like Oculus Rift.

