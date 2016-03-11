7 Things We Can't Wait to See at SXSW 2016

We're packing our bags and heading south this weekend for Austin's mega popular music, film, and interactive festival, South by Southwest. InStyle will be coming at you live from the city's buzziest music venues, film premieres, and tech launches.

First up? Keynote speaker President Barack Obama kicks off the festivities this afternoon in a conversation with The Texas Tribune about our very connected lives (First Lady Michelle Obama arrives next Wednesday to speak about her Let Girls Learn initiative). Scroll down to see the moments and events to follow that we're we're counting down to, and follow InStyle on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat for exclusive access to the latest news from the fest.