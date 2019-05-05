The Most Surprising Names That Have Been on the Met Gala's Guest List

The Met Gala brings the biggest names in Hollywood to New York City in May every year, with many equating the fashion extravaganza as "the Oscars of the East Coast." Regulars on the red carpet include A-list actors, models, fashion designers, and Grammy-winning musicians. However, every once in a while there are several surprising names that make the highly-coveted guest list. Take, for instance, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, at last year's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" celebration.

Before Mitt, fellow Republican and politician, Donald Trump was a regular at the annual event. That is until, he and his wife, Melania, got permanently banned by host Anna Wintour.

VIDEO: Why Donald and Melania Trump Are No Longer Welcome at the Met Gala

Aside from politicians, royals have often attended the Met Gala, too, including the late Princess Diana — who wore a sapphire blue Versace boudoir-inspired slip dress to the event in 1996. And, last year, Diana's niece Princess Beatrice followed in her aunt's footsteps, looking regal in a deep purple Alberta Ferretti gown.

