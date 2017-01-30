Stranger Things's Win Was the Most Magical Moment of the SAG Awards

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards gave us a lot of thoughtful moments and well-rehearsed speeches, but the most uplifting moment of the night came when Netflix’s Stranger Things won the SAG Award for best ensemble in a drama series.

David Harbour (Jim Hopper on the show) delivered a powerful speech on behalf of the cast: “ I would just like to say, in light of all that is going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things,” he began, “but this award from you, who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world, is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper, and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture, and through our craft cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks, that when they feel broken and afraid, and tired, they are not alone."

Harbour continued to bring the house down: "We are united and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive. Now as we have in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners, will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes, we will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters, and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain institutions, we will, as per chief Jim Hopper, punch people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised, and the marginalized—and we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy.”

VIDEO: Everyone’s Talking About These SAG Awards Looks

While Harbour was delivering this passionate speech, Winona Ryder was standing by, communicating her feelings via a series of strange facial expressions.

It was sight to be seen.

RELATED: These Women Wore Pants to the 2017 SAG Awards and It Was Awesome

Thank you, Winona and David, for making our night.