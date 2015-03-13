50 Standout Accessories from Fashion Month

As Paris Fashion Week, the last leg of fashion month, comes to a close, we're taking a closer look at the most swoon-worthy accessories that hit the runways. As satisfying as it is to click through a collection (only if you have full Wi-Fi service that is, because nothing is as frustrating as waiting for look 3 to load), it's even more exciting to zero in on the details. So all month long, from New York to Paris, InStyle’s Accessories Director Leah Karp has kept an eye on the most memorable accessories, all of which will inevitably wind up at the top of your wish list come fall.

PHOTOS: Standout Accessories from the Fall 2015 Collections