Your Guide to Spring 2014 Couture Fashion Week

Our Oscar Gown Predictions for Jennifer Lawrence

It's no secret that when it comes to designers, the award-winning actress' loyalty lies with Christian Dior. And with the 2014 Oscars on the horizon, we have our money on Jennifer Lawrence choosing a look plucked from the couture spring 2014 line-up. With that said, here are our top three dresses we predict she'll rock that night.