Your Guide to Spring 2014 Couture Fashion Week

Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry Second Valentino Look
Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Imaxtree
Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry in Valentino Couture
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Imaxtree
Runway to the Red Carpet: Rihanna in Alexandre Vauthier
Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Imaxtree
Runway to the Red Carpet: Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier
Amanda Edwards/WireImage, Imaxtree
Dita Von Teese = Madame Butterfly
Alessandro Lucioni/Imaxtree
Ballerinas in Couture
Andrea Adriania/Imaxtree (3)
Bridal Gowns in Every Color
ImaxTree (3)
Masks, Tattoos & More at MMM Couture
ImaxTree (3)
Headscarves = Head-Turners at Armani Prive
ImaxTree
Life's a Beach at Alexandre Vauthier
ImaxTree
Fanny Packs, Knee Pads & Sneakers Galore
Imaxtree (3)
Cara Delevingne As a Bride
Alessandro Lucioni/Imaxtree
Crop Tops Are Now Couture
Imaxtree
Exquisite Pool Slides Exist
Imaxtree (2)
Our Oscar Gown Predictions for Jennifer Lawrence
Imaxtree (3)
Marco Zanini’s Schiaparelli Couture Debut
Imaxtree (3)
Guess the Muse: Grace Jones or Lady Gaga?
Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Imaxtree
Atelier Versace's Newest Silhouette
Imaxtree
1 of 19
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 18 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Imaxtree
Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry in Valentino Couture
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement