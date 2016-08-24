Your Guide to Spring 2014 Couture Fashion Week

Couture 2014 Fashion Week: Katy Perry in Valentino
Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry Second Valentino Look
The singer took her seat at the 2014 Grammys in her second Valentino Couture look from the spring 2014 collection: A burgundy tulle tutu-inspired dress with a snake-like design wrapped around the torso.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Imaxtree
Couture 2014 Fashion Week: Katy Perry in Valentino
Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry in Valentino Couture
For the 2014 Grammys, Katy Perry floated down the red carpet in a frothy music-inspired Valentino Spring 2014 Couture gown (shown four days prior Couture Fashion Week), making it a fitting number for music's biggest night.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Imaxtree
Spring 2014 Couture Fashion Week: Rihanna
Runway to the Red Carpet: Rihanna in Alexandre Vauthier
Rihanna was a no-show at the Grammys, but she made an entrance at the Pre-Grammy Gala in a plunging draped golden Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2014 Couture gown that showed on the runway just four days prior.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Imaxtree
Couture 2014 Fashion Week: Rita Ora
Runway to the Red Carpet: Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier
Twice in a weekend! Just four days after his couture show, Rita Ora attended a pre-Grammy brunch in her second Alexandre Vauthier spring 2014 couture look: An embellished shirtdress with a matching bomber jacket draped over shoulders.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage, Imaxtree
Couture Fashion Week: Jean Paul Gaultier
Dita Von Teese = Madame Butterfly
Designer Jean-Paul Gaultier played up the butterfly motif throughout his couture collection, leading up to the finale-actress Dita Von Teese as a burlesque butterfly.
Alessandro Lucioni/Imaxtree
Couture Fashion Week: Viktor & Rolf
Ballerinas in Couture
Not only did the Viktor & Rolf duo unveil their latest ad campaign for Bonbon (the label's new fragrance), they recruited ballerinas from the Dutch National Ballet to model their spring 2014 couture line.
Andrea Adriania/Imaxtree (3)
Couture Fashion Week: Elie Saab
Bridal Gowns in Every Color
Technically, there was only bridal look in the Elie Saab couture spring 2014 line-up (middle), but with the rise in popularity of colorful wedding gowns, the deep pink and black (both cut in the same silhouette) serve as viable options for the big day.
ImaxTree (3)
Couture Fashion Week: MMM
Masks, Tattoos & More at MMM Couture
Once again, Maison Martin Margiela took everyone aback with standout pieces, like embroidered tattoo designs, a tapestry-like mural crafted into an oversize cocoon coat, and beaded headdresses, all displayed on a parade of (creepily) masked models.
ImaxTree (3)
Couture Fashion Week: Armani Prive
Headscarves = Head-Turners at Armani Prive
The Armani Prive spring 2014 collection was shrouded in a romantic air of mystique, in large part due to the gypsy-like headscarves, the brilliant use of blues, and the luxe shawls draped over shoulders.
ImaxTree
Couture Fashion Week: Alexandre Vauthier
Life's a Beach at Alexandre Vauthier
It looks as though Alexandre Vauthier took inspiration from the shoreside for his spring 2014 couture collection. Case in point: The "surf leash" connecting the clutch to the ankle-strap heels.
ImaxTree
Couture Fashion Week: Chanel
Fanny Packs, Knee Pads & Sneakers Galore
Karl Lagerfeld surprised all at the Chanel Couture show when he took the popularity of spring's sporty aesthetic quite literally, rounding out monochromatic ensembles with matching fanny packs, elbow/knee pads and embellished sneaks.
Imaxtree (3)
Couture Fashion Week: Chanel
Cara Delevingne As a Bride
The model of the moment closed out the Chanel Couture show as a bride, outfitted in a breathtaking Chanel couture creation (naturally), complete with a feathered headdress, bridal kicks and Hudson Kroenig, Lagerfeld's adorable 5-year-old godson (who looked the part in an all-over sequined white suit).
Alessandro Lucioni/Imaxtree
Couture Fashion Week: Giambattista Valli
Crop Tops Are Now Couture
There's no question about it: Crop tops are here to stay. Gimabattista Valli validated it when he layered a sequined belly-grazing tank over a cobalt blue ball gown during his couture show.
Imaxtree
Couture Fashion Week: Christian Dior
Exquisite Pool Slides Exist
The frenzy for flats continues! Raf Simons accessorized Christian Dior Couture frocks and gowns with lavishly ornate slip-ons. Blister-free yet still pretty to look at, we find the shoe-pairing oddly refreshing and quite possibly a stroke of genius.
Imaxtree (2)
Couture Fashion Week: Christian Dior
Our Oscar Gown Predictions for Jennifer Lawrence
It's no secret that when it comes to designers, the award-winning actress' loyalty lies with Christian Dior. And with the 2014 Oscars on the horizon, we have our money on Jennifer Lawrence choosing a look plucked from the couture spring 2014 line-up. With that said, here are our top three dresses we predict she'll rock that night.
Imaxtree (3)
Couture Fashion Week: Schiaparelli
Marco Zanini’s Schiaparelli Couture Debut
After a 60-year lapse, Marco Zanini brought the House of Schiaparelli back on the couture circuit with a spring 2014 collection chock full of whimsical prints, dramatic silhouettes and theatrical hair styles.
Imaxtree (3)
Couture Fashion Week: Atelier Versace
Guess the Muse: Grace Jones or Lady Gaga?
Donatella pointed to Grace Jones as her inspiration for her latest Atelier Versace collection, but the hooded gowns were so very characteristically Lady Gaga (the face of Versace's spring 2014 campaign) who sat front row and center (in a hooded gown, no less) at the show. So, the question of who's the muse remains: Grace Jones, Lady Gaga or both?
Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Imaxtree
Couture Fashion Week: Atelier Versace
Atelier Versace's Newest Silhouette
A voluminous ball skirt may be a new addition to Atelier Versace's repertoire of slinky, skin-tight silhouettes, but the graphic tattoo-like embroidered bodice suggests nothing but sexiness.
Imaxtree
