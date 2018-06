What’s Your Best Fashion Advice?

12 of 13 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Maria Menounos

"Just dress for your body, and you don't need to spend a lot. The difference between high-end clothes and low-end clothes is generally fabric and fit. So if the fit isn't quite there, all you have to do is take it to the dry cleaner and have them take it in. And then you'll have something that looks really high-end."