"What's the Strangest Thing You Did in Fashion School?"

Cynthia Rowley

"I was stopped on my way to school in Chicago by a woman who asked me about what I was wearing. She was a buyer for a big department store and she said, 'Be in my office Monday with your collection.' So I sewed all weekend, she gave me an order and that's how I got started."



