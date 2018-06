We Asked Celebrities and Designers: What Is Fashion?

“Fashion to me, is having fun. And fashion, to me, is giving you a boost of confidence. Like you're confident with or without the clothes, but as soon as you put on something amazing, it gives you that extra boost. And I feel like fashion changes all throughout from the wee toddler years to your teenage years, to your twenties and your thirties, it's always changing, but it's always growing. And I feel like I'm in my thirties, and I'm in the best position because I feel like women in their thirties are so confident. You know yourself. You know what fits you. You know what fits right. You don't have to necessarily go with the trends. You really, truly dress for yourself."