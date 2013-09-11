Swarovski Collaborates with NYFW Designers: See Original Sketches of Runway Looks

Courtesy; Imaxtree
Andrea Cheng
Sep 10, 2013 @ 10:21 pm

Diamonds Swarovski crystals are a girl's best friend...or in this case, designers'. Each season, Swarovski partners up with select designers who exhibit "cutting edge talent and the ability to demonstrate exquisite craftsmanship with crystal" that ultimately form the "Swarovski Collective." It means, the designers who snag a spot in the Collective are backed by the Swarovski brand, given financial support (for their show) and the freedom to experiment with the crystal.  At New York Fashion Week, the lucky, lucky designers on this season's roster include: Prabal Gurung, Kate and Laura Mulleavy (of Rodarte), Max Osterweis (of Suno), Wes Gordon, Scott Sternberg (of Band of Outsiders), and Shane Gabier and Chris Peters (of Creatures of the Wind). From original sketches to final runway looks, click through to see how the designers encrusted Swarovski crystals into their spring/summer 2014 collection.

1 of 4

Prabal Gurung

"Swarovski has, to me, always represented a timeless beauty and elegant sophistication. SS14 is really a collection about preserving elegance, so the Collective is especially relevant and fitting this season," said Prabal Gurung.
2 of 4

Wes Gordon

"Swarovski crystal, quite literally, adds light and shine to my collection. There's truly no comparison to Swarovski elements and the opportunity to use them in my designs is so amazing. Infusing the collection with Swarovski really elevates it to another level," Wes Gordon said.
3 of 4

Creatures of the Wind

"The mood, or atmosphere is always the most important element for us. As we are developing the collection, we consider every fabric, color, and silhouette. (The crystals) bring something that just isn't achievable with fabric alone," said Shane Gabier and Chris Peters.
4 of 4

Suno

"Swarovski adds a pop of life to our line - color, sparkle and shine, drawing attention to shapes and seams," said Max Osterweis.

