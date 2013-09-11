Swarovski Collaborates with NYFW Designers: See Original Sketches of Runway Looks

Diamonds Swarovski crystals are a girl's best friend...or in this case, designers'. Each season, Swarovski partners up with select designers who exhibit "cutting edge talent and the ability to demonstrate exquisite craftsmanship with crystal" that ultimately form the "Swarovski Collective." It means, the designers who snag a spot in the Collective are backed by the Swarovski brand, given financial support (for their show) and the freedom to experiment with the crystal. At New York Fashion Week, the lucky, lucky designers on this season's roster include: Prabal Gurung, Kate and Laura Mulleavy (of Rodarte), Max Osterweis (of Suno), Wes Gordon, Scott Sternberg (of Band of Outsiders), and Shane Gabier and Chris Peters (of Creatures of the Wind). From original sketches to final runway looks, click through to see how the designers encrusted Swarovski crystals into their spring/summer 2014 collection.

