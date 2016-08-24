Stars at Paris, London, and Milan Fashion Week

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Paris Front Row
Taylor Swift and Elie Saab
Songstress Taylor Swift, in Paris to film her new music video, posed with designer Elie Saab at his Spring/Summer 2013 show. The brand's official Twitter later read: "How stunning did @taylorswift13 look at the Elie Saab show yesterday?"
Paris Front Row
Amanda Seyfried, Emma Stone, and Dianna Agron
Actresses Amanda Seyfried, Emma Stone, and Dianna Agron attended Miu Miu's runway show in Paris. Agron later tweeted: "Was so happy to be at the Miu Miu show yesterday with my friends!"
Paris Front Row
Marie-Ange Casta and Berenice Bejo
French actresses Marie-Ange Casta and Berenice Bejo took a moment to pose for photos at Miu Miu's show in Paris. Bejo wore a bright orange jacket from the brand with numerous embellishments sprinkled across the left shoulder.
Paris Front Row
Berenice Bejo, Marc Jacobs, and Celine Sallette
The Artist actress Berenice Bejo, creative director Marc Jacobs, and French actress Celine Sallette posed for a quick snap at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. Bejo wore a colorful blue shift from the label.
Paris Front Row
Valentino Garavani, Jennifer Lopez, and Casper Smart
The designer posed with Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart at the Valentino show in Paris, held at Espace Ephemere Tulieres. Lopez later tweeted: "Dreamy Valentino show with Mr. Valentino himself, Giancarlo and my Beau. #Paris #Heaven"
Paris Front Row
Hilary Swank and Giambattista Valli
The actress posed with creative director Giambattista Valli backstage at the Moncler Gamme Rouge show in Paris.
Paris Front Row
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Anthony
Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme Anthony sat front row at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 show at the Grand Palais in Paris. It was the first-ever fashion show for little Emme, who is only four years old.
Paris Front Row
Salma Hayek and Kate Moss
Salma Hayek and Kate Moss sat front row at the Saint Laurent show at the Grand Palais in Paris. The collection is the first presented since Yves Saint Laurent officially changed its name, and the first designed by new creative director Hedi Slimane.
Paris Front Row
Jessica Chastain
Lawless actress Jessica Chastain sat in the front row at Saint Laurent's show at the Grand Palais in Paris. She wore a polka-dot halter dress for the presentation.
Paris Front Row
Leelee Sobieski
Actress Leelee Sobieski attended Christian Dior's show at Hotel National des Invalides, the first by ready-to-wear collection by newly-appointed Dior designer Raf Simons, wearing a vivid red trench dress from the designer's Fall 2012 Haute Couture collection.
Paris Front Row
Olivia Palermo
“Snapped while heading into Dior in Paris!” Olivia Palermo tweeted before heading into the Christian Dior show in Paris.
Paris Front Row
Kanye West
After taking in several shows at New York Fashion Week, rapper Kanye West headed to Europe to sit front row at Christian Dior.
Paris Front Row
Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
Stella McCartney CEO Francois-Henri Pinault and wife Salma Hayek stopped for photos at the UK designer's Spring/Summer 2013 show held at Opera Garnier in Paris.
Paris Front Row
Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe
Celebrity stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe arrived with husband in hand to watch Stella McCartney's latest collection head down the runway at the Opera Garnier in Paris.
Paris Front Row
Sky Ferreira and Leigh Lezark
Singer Sky Ferreira and DJ Leigh Lezark of The Misshapes celebrated Givenchy’s latest collection at l'Arc Club in Paris.
Kristen Stewart - Fashion Week - Front Row
Kristen Stewart and Nicolas Ghesquiere
The face of Balenciaga's perfume Florabotanica brightened up the brand's front row in a yellow leather bomber and floral pants. Then, the muse stepped backstage to congratulate designer Nicolas Ghesquiere on his latest collection.
Salma Hayek - Fashion Week - Front Row
Salma Hayek
The actress dared to mix black and brown with chic results when she joined her fashion executive husband at Balenciaga's spring show.
Roberta Armani and Serena Williams - Front Row - Fashion Week
Roberta Armani and Serena Williams
Serena Williams celebrated her U.S. Open win at Giorgio Armani's spring show in Milan with Giorgio's niece, Roberta.
Elizabeth Hurley - Front Row - Fashion Week
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley modeled a turquoise and plum print dress on the streets of Milan while headed to Roberto Cavalli's spring show.
Leona Lewis - Front Row - Fashion Week
Leona Lewis
The X Factor winner kept warm outside Roberto Cavalli in a two-toned fur coat over her wine slip dress. Lush lashes and ombre waves finished her dramatic daytime look.
Michael Buble - Front Row - Fashion Week
Michael Buble
The Canadian throwback singer proved that he could work a modern look in his James Dean later ensemble, front row at DSquared2's spring 2013 runway show in Milan.
Solange Knowles and Roberto Cavalli - Front Row - Fashion Week
Solange Knowles and Roberto Cavalli
The Brooklynite mixed prints for a meeting with Roberto Cavalli at the premiere of his spring Just Cavalli collection.
Rose McGowan - Front Row - Fashion Week
Rose McGowan
The former Charmed actress posed in pretty cream and black separates front row at before watching Blumarine's sparkling spring line come down the runway.
Alexa Chung, Emma Hill, Kate Moss, and Lana Del Rey - Front Row - Fashion Week
Alexa Chung, Emma Hill, Kate Moss, and Lana Del Rey
Mulberry muse Lana Del Rey (she inspired the "Del Rey" bag) joined British fashionistas Alexa Chung and Kate Moss and Mulberry head Emma Hill backstage at the brand's spring show, where models had stomped down a flower-filled runway with standard black poodles.
Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern - Front Row - Fashion Week
Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern

After inspiring Ralph Lauren's fall 2012 collection, the Downton Abbey ladies continued their Fashion Week streak by attending Mulberry's spring show in London together.

Olivia Palermo - Front Row - Fashion Week
Olivia Palermo
Palermo jetted from her New York home to London to see Christopher Bailey's latest collection for Burberry in a jacket by a brand that we voted our "Look of the Day."
Aaron Paul, Dita Von Teese, and Harry Styles - Front Row - Fashion Week
Aaron Paul, Dita Von Teese, and Harry Styles
Anticipating a London shower, Von Teese kept her chic wine umbrella in hand while sandwiched between Breaking Bad's Paul and the One Direction's frontman.
Lady Gaga - Front Row - Fashion Week
Lady Gaga
The pop star prepped for football season in Phillip Treacy's floral helmut, a look she tried for the famous milliner's spring show.
Elle Fanning - Front Row - Fashion Week
Elle Fanning
The up-and-comer looked age appropriate in a jumper and with her hair tied with a ribbon at Topshop's rotating runway venue, which showcased each of the brand's upcoming designer collaborations.
