Stars at New York Fashion Week

9 of 49 Carly Otness/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Paris Hilton and Adam Lambert

The Blonds' "psycho beach party" themed show was inspired by Madonna's 1990s reign and the era of the supermodel, according to the designers. "It was just a fun time for music, fashion, makeup, and hair," Phillipe Blond told InStyle.com. "We are using a lot of latex. It’s just about getting in the water with your corset on and swimming with your swimming cap!" At least one fan liked it: we spotted Paris Hilton in the front row, shouting "Yes!" every time she saw a look she liked, and snapping photos on her phone. She and singer Adam Lambert (who has worn The Blonds' designs before) posed for photos before the show began.