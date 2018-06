Stars at New York Fashion Week

42 of 92 Bill Davila/Startraksphoto

Michelle Trachtenberg and Rebecca Minkoff

Close friends Michelle Trachtenberg and Rebecca Minkoff posed together at the designer's spring show. “Becky is a good friend of mine and literally half of my wardrobe is made of her pieces," Trachtenberg told InStyle.com. "Every season I need to come to the show to find out what I’m going to be wearing."