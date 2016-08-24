Stars at Milan Fashion Week

InStyle.com
Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Milan Fashion Week - Versace Show - Donatella Versace and January Jones
pinterest
Donatella Versace and January Jones
January Jones helped designer Donatella Versace close out a star-studded Milan Fashion Week at the Versace Womenswear Spring/Summer 2011 party.
INFevents.com
Milan Fashion Week - Roberto Cavalli Show - Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson
pinterest
Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson
Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson were pleased with what they saw at the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2011 show. After getting a taste of Milan Fashion Week, both ladies are packing up to head to Paris, where they will help Cavalli celebrate the 40th anniversary of his eponymous label at a chic gala.
INFevents.com
Milan Fashion Week - Giorgio Armani Show - Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox
pinterest
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox
After sitting front row at the Emporio Armani show, brand spokesperson Megan Fox supported the fashion house a second time, arriving for the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2011 show with husband Brian Austin Green.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Milan Fashion Week - Giorgio Armani Show - George Clooney, Elizabette Canalis and Giorgio Armani
pinterest
George Clooney, Elizabette Canalis and Giorgio Armani
George Clooney and Elizabette Canalis greeted Giorgio Armani backstage after the debut of the designer's Spring/Summer 2011 collection.
courtesy of Giorgio Armani
Milan Fashion Week - amfAR Milano Gala - Heidi Klum and Roberto Cavalli
pinterest
Heidi Klum and Roberto Cavalli
Heidi Klum showed off one of designer Roberto Cavalli's glittering gowns during amfAR Milano, the Foundation’s second annual benefit for AIDS research held in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week.
Venturelli/WireImage
Milan Fashion Week - Bulgari Presents Matthew Williamson - Rachel Bilson and Matthew Williamson
pinterest
Rachel Bilson and Matthew Williamson
Rachel Bilson (in Christian Dior) helped British designer Matthew Williamson celebrate the launch of his latest endeavor at the Bulgari Presents Matthew Williamson cocktail party, held at the Bulgari Hotel in Milan. Williamson has created a line of boldly hued handbags inspired by the jeweler's most iconic pieces.
Venturelli/WireImage
Milan Fashion Week - Emporio Armani Show - Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
pinterest
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Newlyweds Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green both looked chic when they attended the Emporio Armani fashion show. Fox does a seductive striptease in new ads for the Italian brand.
Olycom/ABACAUSA.COM
Milan Fashion Week - Versace Show - January Jones and Brian Atwood
pinterest
January Jones and Brian Atwood
Mad Men star January Jones matched her lip color to her crimson frock when she joined shoe designer Brian Atwood for the Versace Spring/Summer 2011 show.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Milan Fashion Week - Emilio Pucci Show - Kylie Minogue and Jada Pinkett Smith
pinterest
Kylie Minogue and Jada Pinkett Smith
Kylie Minogue and Jada Pinkett Smith lit up the room when they paused for a photo backstage at the Emilio Pucci show. The ladies later congratulated Pucci designer Peter Dundas on his latest collection for the iconic label.
Boisiere/Sipa
Milan Fashion Week - Dolce & Gabbana VIP Room - Naomi Campbell, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
pinterest
Naomi Campbell, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Naomi Campbell and Jada Pinkett Smith showed Pinkett Smith's fashion-forward daughter Willow the ropes when they made a stop at the Dolce & Gabbana VIP room before claiming their front row seats for the label's Spring/Summer 2011 show.
Venturelli/WireImage
Milan Fashion Week - Naomi Campbell's 25 Years in Fashion - Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
pinterest
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Willow Smith later accompanied mom Jada Pinkett Smith to a celebration to mark supermodel Naomi Campbell's 25-year career in fashion.
Milestone/Flynetpictures.com
Milan Fashion Week - Salvatore Ferragamo Show - Claudia Schiffer
pinterest
Claudia Schiffer
Modeling icon Claudia Schiffer wore her fall colors to the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2011 show.
Venturelli/Getty Images
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 INFevents.com

Donatella Versace and January Jones

January Jones helped designer Donatella Versace close out a star-studded Milan Fashion Week at the Versace Womenswear Spring/Summer 2011 party.
Advertisement
2 of 12 INFevents.com

Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson

Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson were pleased with what they saw at the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2011 show. After getting a taste of Milan Fashion Week, both ladies are packing up to head to Paris, where they will help Cavalli celebrate the 40th anniversary of his eponymous label at a chic gala.
3 of 12 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

After sitting front row at the Emporio Armani show, brand spokesperson Megan Fox supported the fashion house a second time, arriving for the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2011 show with husband Brian Austin Green.
Advertisement
4 of 12 courtesy of Giorgio Armani

George Clooney, Elizabette Canalis and Giorgio Armani

George Clooney and Elizabette Canalis greeted Giorgio Armani backstage after the debut of the designer's Spring/Summer 2011 collection.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Venturelli/WireImage

Heidi Klum and Roberto Cavalli

Heidi Klum showed off one of designer Roberto Cavalli's glittering gowns during amfAR Milano, the Foundation’s second annual benefit for AIDS research held in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Venturelli/WireImage

Rachel Bilson and Matthew Williamson

Rachel Bilson (in Christian Dior) helped British designer Matthew Williamson celebrate the launch of his latest endeavor at the Bulgari Presents Matthew Williamson cocktail party, held at the Bulgari Hotel in Milan. Williamson has created a line of boldly hued handbags inspired by the jeweler's most iconic pieces.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Olycom/ABACAUSA.COM

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Newlyweds Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green both looked chic when they attended the Emporio Armani fashion show. Fox does a seductive striptease in new ads for the Italian brand.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

January Jones and Brian Atwood

Mad Men star January Jones matched her lip color to her crimson frock when she joined shoe designer Brian Atwood for the Versace Spring/Summer 2011 show.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Boisiere/Sipa

Kylie Minogue and Jada Pinkett Smith

Kylie Minogue and Jada Pinkett Smith lit up the room when they paused for a photo backstage at the Emilio Pucci show. The ladies later congratulated Pucci designer Peter Dundas on his latest collection for the iconic label.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Venturelli/WireImage

Naomi Campbell, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Naomi Campbell and Jada Pinkett Smith showed Pinkett Smith's fashion-forward daughter Willow the ropes when they made a stop at the Dolce & Gabbana VIP room before claiming their front row seats for the label's Spring/Summer 2011 show.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Milestone/Flynetpictures.com

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith

Willow Smith later accompanied mom Jada Pinkett Smith to a celebration to mark supermodel Naomi Campbell's 25-year career in fashion.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Venturelli/Getty Images

Claudia Schiffer

Modeling icon Claudia Schiffer wore her fall colors to the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2011 show.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!