Stars at Milan Fashion Week

Donatella Versace and January Jones
INFevents.com
Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson
INFevents.com
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
George Clooney, Elizabette Canalis and Giorgio Armani
courtesy of Giorgio Armani
Heidi Klum and Roberto Cavalli
Venturelli/WireImage
Rachel Bilson and Matthew Williamson
Venturelli/WireImage
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Olycom/ABACAUSA.COM
January Jones and Brian Atwood
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Kylie Minogue and Jada Pinkett Smith
Boisiere/Sipa
Naomi Campbell, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Venturelli/WireImage
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Milestone/Flynetpictures.com
Claudia Schiffer
Venturelli/Getty Images
