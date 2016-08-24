Stars at London Fashion Week

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 - Longchamp Party - Kate Moss
Kate Moss
Kate Moss teamed up with British brand Longchamp-the supermodel has designed two collections for the handbag maker-to host a Fashion Week bash at Longchamp flagship store in London.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 - Burberry Prorsum Show - Alexa Chung and Christopher Bailey
Alexa Chung and Christopher Bailey
"Thanks for making my foray into twittersphere so great and thank you for all your incredible support," tweeted designer Christopher Bailey following the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2011 fashion show. Stylish stars like Alexa Chung were among the guests who crowded into the Chelsea College of Art and Design for a first look at the brand's latest collection.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 - Burberry Prorsum Show - Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley took to Twitter to share insider details from the Burberry Prorsum show. "Three girls tripped!" reported the So You Think You Can Dance host. "I'm the clumsiest girl on the planet, so I will definitely not be placing a shoe order!"
Heathcliff O'Malley/Rex/Rex USA
London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 - Burberry Prorsum - Sarah Jessica Parker and Serena Williams
Sarah Jessica Parker and Serena Williams
After attending a memorial service for designer Alexander McQueen, Sarah Jessica Parker joined Serena Williams in the front row at the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2011 fashion show, held at the Chelsea College of Art and Design.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 - Dolce & Gabbana Party - Naomi and Valerie Campbell
Naomi and Valerie Campbell
Naomi Campbell brought along mom Valerie for Dolce & Gabbana's Fashion Week party, held at London hot spot Bond Street.
Zibi/WENN.com
London Fashion Week Spring 2011 - Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley
So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley had a packed schedule at London Fashion Week, sitting front row at Matthew Williamson and Vivienne Westwood before capping off the day at the Julian MacDonald show.
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/AbacaUSA
London Fashion Week Spring 2011 - Sienna Miller at Matthew Williamson
Sienna Miller
After debuting the Twenty8Twelve Spring 2011 collection earlier in the day, Sienna Miller sat back to watch the Matthew Williamson show at the Battersea Power Station.
GF/bauergriffinonline.com
London Fashion Week Spring 2011 - Jude Law and Matthew Willamson at Twenty8Twelve
Jude Law and Matthew Willamson
Jude Law and designer Matthew Willamson showed up to support Sienna Miller at the Twenty8Twelve show, held at London's Old Sorting Office.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
London Fashion Week Spring 2011 - Matthew Williamson and Helena Christensen
Matthew Williamson and Helena Christensen
Before sending his latest collection down the runway, designer Matthew Williamson joined Helena Christensen to judge the Grand Final of the Triumph Inspiration Award 2010, where models showcased the designs of 27 fashion students.
Matt Crossick/Press Association Images/ABACAUSA.COM
