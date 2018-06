Stars at Fashion Rocks

12 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Removing a black trench to reveal a racy black babydoll dress, Jennifer Lopez lit up the stage when she performed her hit song, "Waiting for Tonight." Among the crowd who rocked out to Lopez and the other performers during the one-night-only show were Sophia Bush, Mya, Denis Leary and LL Cool J.



KEEP CLICKING TO SEE WHICH STYLISH STARS HIT THE SHOWS AND THE PARTIES ON DAY 1 of NEW YORK FASHION WEEK.