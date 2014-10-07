Standout Accessories from the New York, London, Milan, and Paris Spring/Summer 2015 Shows

Alexandra DeRosa
Oct 07, 2014

All fashion month long, city after city, show after show, we’ve been keeping a track of the “It” accessories that hit the runway.

Whether we were sitting front row or live streaming from the office, there’s always a need to go back and get a closer look at the accessories, which is what we’re giving you here. As you click through the gallery, you'll let out a few oohs and ahhs. Aftewards, you'll have a whole new appreciation for the goodies that go down the runway. After all, it's all about the details.

Marc Jacobs served up some unique and interesting handbags, some of which were shown in groups—giving the term "bag lady" a whole new meaning. To wit, cargo-style backpacks and handbags of all sizes were ornate with larger-than-life cabochons (above, center). To balance out the look, Jacob's finished off his accessories offerings with Dr. Scholl's slides—again, breathing a new life into a taboo style. In Paris, for Nicolas Ghesquière's second Louis Vuitton collection, the designer gave us yet another boot to dream of (last season, he showed the strappy Eternal half boot, a shoe that inevitably wound up on everyone's wish list). This season, the cut out bootie crafted of the traditional LV printed leather (above, right) caused just as much of a stir. For the Lanvin show, a show that celebrated the 125th anniversary of the house of Lanvin, dreamy accessories decorated each one of Alber Elbaz's looks. Pearl-adorned bracelets were cuffed on the arms of models carrying sharp-structured handbags made of snake skin (above, left). The two complimented each other perfectly—somehow without stealing each other's spotlight.

In London and Milan, there were rose-covered headpieces at  Dolce & Gabbana, puzzle piece necklaces and leather floppy hats at J.W.Anderson, embellished fabric-flowing mules at No.21 and more. We gathered our favorite, most enthralling pieces, and rest assured our roundup is filled with next season’s must-have accessories.

1 of 47 Catwalking/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

New York
2 of 47 Imaxtree

Proenza Schouler

New York
3 of 47 Imaxtree

Jason Wu

New York
4 of 47 Imaxtree

Alexander Wang

New York
5 of 47 Imaxtree

Rag & Bone

New York
6 of 47 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tory Burch

New York
7 of 47 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

New York
8 of 47 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger

New York
9 of 47 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

New York
10 of 47 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta

New York
11 of 47 Imaxtree

Thakoon

New York
12 of 47 Imaxtree

Boss

New York
13 of 47 Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren

New York
14 of 47 IMAXTREE

Michael Kors

New York
15 of 47 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Suno

New York
16 of 47

Diane von Furstenberg

New York
17 of 47 Imaxtree

Altuzarra

New York
18 of 47 IMAXTREE

Burberry Prorsum

London
19 of 47 IMAXTREE

J.W.Anderson

London
20 of 47 Imaxtree

Erdem

London
21 of 47 Imaxtree

Loewe

London
22 of 47 Imaxtree

Dolce & Gabbana

Milan
23 of 47 Imaxtree

Marni

Milan
24 of 47 Imaxtree

Prada

Milan
25 of 47 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Giorgio Armani

Milan
26 of 47 Imaxtree

Alberta Ferretti

Milan
27 of 47 Imaxtree

Versace

Milan
28 of 47 Imaxtree

Salvatore Ferragamo

Milan
29 of 47 Imaxtree

Gucci

Milan
30 of 47 Imaxtree

Fendi

Milan
31 of 47 Imaxtree

Chanel

Paris
32 of 47 Imaxtree

Louis Vuitton

Paris
33 of 47 Imaxtree

Lanvin

Paris
34 of 47 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Rochas

Paris
35 of 47 Imaxtree

Balmain

Paris
36 of 47 Imaxtree

No.21

Milan
37 of 47 Imaxtree

Christian Dior

Paris
38 of 47 Imaxtree

Giambattista Valli

Paris
39 of 47 Imaxtree

Chloé

Paris
40 of 47 Imaxtree

Nina Ricci

Paris
41 of 47 IMAXTREE

Dries Van Noten

Paris
42 of 47 Imaxtree

Alexander McQueen

Paris
43 of 47 Imaxtree

Carven

Paris
44 of 47 Imaxtree

Céline

Paris
45 of 47 Imaxtree

Saint Laurent

Paris
46 of 47 Imaxtree

Valentino

Paris
47 of 47 Imaxtree

Balenciaga

Paris

