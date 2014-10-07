Standout Accessories from the New York, London, Milan, and Paris Spring/Summer 2015 Shows

All fashion month long, city after city, show after show, we’ve been keeping a track of the “It” accessories that hit the runway.

Whether we were sitting front row or live streaming from the office, there’s always a need to go back and get a closer look at the accessories, which is what we’re giving you here. As you click through the gallery, you'll let out a few oohs and ahhs. Aftewards, you'll have a whole new appreciation for the goodies that go down the runway. After all, it's all about the details.

Marc Jacobs served up some unique and interesting handbags, some of which were shown in groups—giving the term "bag lady" a whole new meaning. To wit, cargo-style backpacks and handbags of all sizes were ornate with larger-than-life cabochons (above, center). To balance out the look, Jacob's finished off his accessories offerings with Dr. Scholl's slides—again, breathing a new life into a taboo style. In Paris, for Nicolas Ghesquière's second Louis Vuitton collection, the designer gave us yet another boot to dream of (last season, he showed the strappy Eternal half boot, a shoe that inevitably wound up on everyone's wish list). This season, the cut out bootie crafted of the traditional LV printed leather (above, right) caused just as much of a stir. For the Lanvin show, a show that celebrated the 125th anniversary of the house of Lanvin, dreamy accessories decorated each one of Alber Elbaz's looks. Pearl-adorned bracelets were cuffed on the arms of models carrying sharp-structured handbags made of snake skin (above, left). The two complimented each other perfectly—somehow without stealing each other's spotlight.

In London and Milan, there were rose-covered headpieces at Dolce & Gabbana, puzzle piece necklaces and leather floppy hats at J.W.Anderson, embellished fabric-flowing mules at No.21 and more. We gathered our favorite, most enthralling pieces, and rest assured our roundup is filled with next season’s must-have accessories.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Spring 2015's must-have accessories. You'll be schooled on Spring must-haves!